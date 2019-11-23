The North Branch Area School District recently asked community members and parents of district students to participate in a Thoughtexchange program. With 190 participants in the program, the district received vital input into current practices and future goals.
During the Nov. 14 meeting of the school board, the findings from the Thoughtexchange were shared by Superintendent Deb Henton and community relations coordinator Patrick Tepoorten with the school board and the public, as well as the district’s plans going forward and how they look to implement those suggestions.
“The continuous improvement plan is final,” Henton said. “We took all the feedback that we got from the thought exchange, our students and our staff, and we created a final plan. You’re going to see that much of it remains the same.
“This will be what we will work on for next year, and so far we’ve gotten pretty good feedback from our staff that they liked being asked what has worked well and what they’d like to see, and we worked hard to incorporate their ideas,” Henton added.
Henton added there was discussion with students as well in the same regard.
The Thoughtexchange program came into play when the district looked at how to gather input from the community and parents of students in the district.
“We went out to seek community feedback on the continuous improvement plan for about a 15-day window starting at the end of October,” Tepoorten said. “We did very well, judged against recent Thoughtexchanges. We had 190 participants, they shared 154 thoughts and they applied 4,523 stars.”
Eighty-eight percent of the participants in the Thoughtexchange were parents or guardians, while 12% were community members.
“The question that we asked participants was, ‘What is working well with the school district’s continuous improvement plan and what would you like to see receive greater emphasis?’ ” Tepoorten said.
The Thoughtexchange provided the district with five key takeaways, according to Tepoorten.
“Number one was class size, a lot of comments on class size; it remains a very important issue, and as the school board knows it’s something we prioritize every year,” Tepoorten said.
He also noted the decisions made at the state level affect local school districts, and that it is a focus for the district in the future.
“We continue to prioritize class size, we continue to try and educate our community on the importance of municipal funding, and we will continue to do so moving forward,” Tepoorten added.
The second takeaway was in regard to the need for more effective and consistent response to behavior challenges in the classroom.
“Classroom discipline was another area that we incurred a lot of feedback, generally around consistency. In fact we’ve already begun those discussions and letting the principals know that this is something we need to look at. You’ll see it reflected in a couple of places, I believe in the continuous improvement plan,” Tepoorten said. “It’s something we’re well aware of, and we’re working on.”
Updates at the schools throughout the district were mentioned as one of the positive takeaways from the Thoughtexchange.
“The updates, we did receive a nice number of comments from people about the improvements to the school district, a wide range of comments talking about a variety of things that students appreciate, families appreciate. Things are brighter, they’re cleaner, they’re more relaxed, the learning environment is better; we’re hearing all kinds of things like that,” Tepoorten said.
“Another area, secondary electives: People want to see more options at the high school. This is another one of those issues that is directly tied to our ability to provide these things when you have state funding. So again, we’ll continue to educate our public about where our money comes from and where our limitations come from,” Tepoorten added.
The final of the five key takeaways was a concern over a sports versus education focus for the district.
“Sports versus education, which I think is an interesting one, because we have so many improvements within our district, when you drive by what do you see? You see the stadium, you see the outdoors, you see the gym addition, so we received a number of comments from people that are concerned our spending of the bond has been lopsided toward activities as opposed to education,” Tepoorten said. “But, they don’t go in our buildings, they don’t see our classrooms, they don’t see our sound systems we put in, they don’t see the air quality improvements, they don’t see the flex classrooms, and so on and so on.”
Tepoorten noted again a focus on educating the community of these improvements would assist in strengthening the understanding of where funding is being applied, where improvements are being made, and where funding comes from.
“Those are the five key takeaways from the Thoughtexchange that I thought you would be most interested in hearing about. I also took the liberty of putting a few random comments on the last page of the summary,” Tepoorten said.
Some of those comments included, “Math resources at Sunrise River School are improved and students have a better number sense as a result,” “Great teacher, too large of classes,” and “Facilities look amazing! Staff continue to put kids first.”
“There was a lot of positive in the Thoughtexchange and a lot of issues that we take very seriously,” Tepoorten said.
The summary of the Thoughtexchange can be found on the district’s website, www.isd138.org.
