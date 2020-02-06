10 years ago:
Isanti moves forward with concept plan for Rail Industrial Park. Isanti is moving forward with the Isanti Rail Industrial Park development process. During the Isanti City Council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 3, it authorized city engineer Bolton & Menk, Inc. to provide professional engineering services for the preparation of a conceptual layout and facility plan for the Isanti Rail Industrial Park. Estimated fees for the work include $10,000 for engineering services associated with the conceptual layout plan and $20,000 for engineering services for the preparation and submittal of a wastewater treatment facility plan.
•••••
North Branch School board might address budget deficit with schedule changes. A four-day school schedule may be a solution to the North Branch district’s budget woes in the coming years. Early in December, community members heard about possible savings to the North Branch schools of $50,000-$100,000 going to a four-day scheduled and that talk continues. With North Branch facing a $1.3 million deficit for 2010-2011, that schedule change may be part of the equation to a balanced budget.
25 years ago:
Fuel spill contained. North Branch-North Branch Fire Chief Don Brown says Kath Oil Co. took all the right action in containing and cleaning up a diesel fuel spill at Petrol Stop on Monday. While delivering fuel, the tanker truck slid down an icy incline, breaking the hose connection. About 400 gallons spilled. All proper authorities including the Pollution Control Agency, were notified. No runoff reached the storm sewer. No citations were issued.
•••••
Sheriff announces scholarship program. Sheriff Larry Southerland of Isanti County announced today the commencement of the Minnesota State Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program for 1995. The MSSA has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of 15 $600 scholarships for the year.
50 years ago:
Info on Who Needs and Is Eligible for Measle Vaccine. Minnesota is waging a war against rubella (German measles), armed with the newly approved rubella vaccine and facing the possibility of a mayor outbreak of the disease in 1970-71. A series of rubella immunization clinics for all boys and girls, age 1 through grade 6 will be held in the Cambridge-Isanti schools on Monday, February 16, 1970.
•••••
Two Area Students on Band Television. The Southern School of Agriculture Band is scheduled to appear on “Farming Today,” Channel 12, KEYC-TV, 12:00 noon, Wednesday, February 11, 1970. Band director, Curtis Blake and Principal, Dr. Robert Collins, will accompany.
•••••
Seniors see “West Side Story.” Seventy-two of the 89 seniors elected to see “West Side Story” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. The first bus load of students attended last Wednesday’s matinée. They were greatly disappointed that Carolyn Dahl was not able to perform Maria, but they enjoyed the production very much.
