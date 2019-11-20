The Estates at Rush City has been doing some innovative things in its culinary department. It received funding from the state to improve the quality of the food, service and ambiances of the facility.
The facility, which offers services in rehabilitation, long-term care and memory care, is in the finals for the Monarch Healthcare Management “Hungry Games,” which is a culinary competition for the 40 assisted living centers throughout the state of Minnesota. Results from the “Hungry Games” will be printed in a future edition when they become available.
“Monarch has a certain group of people that go to each facility and judge the food, customer service and stuff like that,” said Kristie Frazier, the culinary director at The Estates at Rush City. “The 40 homes are separated into six districts and we won for our district.”
The Estates at Rush City Director Katelyn Paget said for the first round they made meatloaf, and for the second round three judges came to The Estates at Rush City on Halloween and were served a spooky meal with mummy-wrapped hot dogs, peas and eyeballs (onions) and “toxic” macaroni and cheese (the noodles were colored).
“Last year we were in the third round of the ‘Hungry Games’ and went to Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park and did a master chef cook-off kind of thing. There was a four-way tie,” Frazier said. “They told us we had to make something with chicken breasts, pomegranate and squash.”
Frazier said there are nine people on her cooking team and the food at The Estates at Rush City has made a name for itself.
“We had a resident that was able to go home and he lived in North Branch. He would come up here every night to eat supper because he really liked our food,” Frazier said. “I know someone from Moose Lake that said they heard about this place and how good the food was. We also know someone from Forest Lake who tells people we have really good food up here. So that’s a testament for us. All the way from Moose Lake to Forest Lake.”
The Estates at Rush City started a garden this year growing a lot of herbs, fresh vegetables and a few tomato and pepper plants.
“They are raised garden beds and the Boy Scouts are going to build us more garden beds next year,” Paget said. “We can use these vegetables all winter long.”
Paget said the facility has done a lot of updates and they are excited for the “Hungry Games” this year.
“We’ve had residents gain a healthy weight while they’ve been here,” Paget said. “This is due to our culinary staff who provide great-tasting and healthy food.”
According to the Monarch website, Monarch’s mission is to change the way short-term rehabilitation and long-term healthcare is delivered. Through their commitment to innovative care and 5-star customer service, they strive to put their residents, tenants, and families first.
“It’s Monarch’s goal to have all the cooks go down to Hennepin Tech for culinary training,” Frazier said. “What sets us apart from other facilities like this is we’re definitely a family atmosphere here between the co-workers and residents.”
