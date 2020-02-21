The importance of supporting residents and the future of telecommunication in the city of North Branch has been the focus for the city council for quite sometime through their broadband strategy, and with the recent approval for a resolution moving forward with future opportunities, the council continues in its vision.
During the Feb. 11 regular meeting of the city council, City Administrator Renae Fry presented the council with a resolution in support of telecommuting opportunities and telecommuter forward certification.
“Staff has been working very hard to work with other vendors to make sure that, well, maybe by this summer we’ll know what vendors will cover us. But this is in addition to that strategy where we’d have the designation that people will know that they could move here and telecommute,” said council member Kathy Bloomquist as she introduced the certification to council.
Bloomquist also noted the Chisago County HRA/EDA is also putting in an application for the certification.
The initiative, sponsored by DEED, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, is looking for communities, like North Branch, that are committing to becoming commuter friendly, according to Fry.
“What they’re really looking for is communities that are committing to be commuter friendly, which is really a commitment to look for broadband opportunities. We are not obligated to extend broadband where it doesn’t exist; in other words, this is not putting on the city a burden to provide this utility, but it’s merely an indication of our support to seek opportunities to promote those opportunities,” Fry said.
The collaboration between the city and broadband providers is one of the main focuses of the certification, and something the city has already been working on through their broadband strategy.
“I kind of suspect that this certification will be a prerequisite for future funding opportunities, so I do believe that the commitment along with the resolution is really a good step for the city to position itself for what I believe will be a trend towards looking for that commitment before grants will be considered or better yet, awarded,” Fry said.
Also commenting the city was already working toward many of the various elements of action DEED is expecting, Fry encouraged council the certificate is a great opportunity for the city to pursue as they continue toward the city’s broadband strategy.
The certification was approved unanimously 4-0, with Joel McPherson not in attendance at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.