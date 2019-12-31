The Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) of Cambridge-Isanti High School came together with the community to sponsor a clothing drive for students on Dec. 17.
“The clothing drive just kind of fell into our laps,” said FCCLA adviser Katie Walker. “We received donations from St. Francis High School, as well as teachers, students and their families.”
The idea to provide clothing and necessities to students within the school was something the group supported, especially during the changing of the seasons with the need for warmer clothes, as well as the holiday season quickly approaching.
“Our clothing drive is for people in the school who want or need clothes,” FCCLA member Jadan Stevens said. “We have a Care Closet, which is somewhat like this, a place for students to go when they need something, but we don’t have clothes in there, so this expanded on the Care Closet.”
Not only does the Care Closet, which is also coordinated by members of FCCLA, at the high school provide students with a sense of compassion for their fellow students, but it also provides students with an option for accessing things they may not otherwise have access to.
“The Care Closet really opens a lot of opportunities for us,” FCCLA President Clara Schmidt said. “The Care Closet is basically an area in our school that provides necessities for students in our school that can’t afford them. We have items like food, toiletries, water — anything they need that we don’t have can be requested if the student needs it.”
Between the clothing drive and the Care Closet, students at the high school also have access to a variety of seasonal items.
“At the clothing drive we have a lot of the same items in the Care Closet, but we also have additional things, like cold weather clothes, hats and blankets, things to keep you warm now that it’s cold outside,” Stevens said.
“We have a bunch of different layers, winter clothes and then coats and hats; women’s stuff, men’s stuff, really stuff for everyone in our school that needs it,” Schmidt said.
“It’s getting colder out, so it’s a good time for all of the warmer clothes, and maybe students and their families can’t afford to buy those clothes right now because of money, or because they are trying to buy gifts for Christmas and have a good holiday,” Stevens said.
Emails were sent out to students throughout the school to inform them of the drive and invite them to come by and look for items they may need, but other, more private options were also available.
“For both the drive and the Care Closet, students can come in and get the things they need, but if they don’t want people to know they need something, they can also go through a counselor, a teacher or the nurse,” Schmidt said.
“We base both the clothing drive and the Care Closet off the same idea: If you need something, you can come in and get it. If you need something to eat, you can come and get it; if you need a jacket, you can come in and get it. We don’t ask students if they really need it or if they fall in some type of financial guidelines; if you need it, come in and get it or request it,” Schmidt added.
Through both the clothing drive as well as the Care Closet, not only are students being supported by their community through donations, their school, and their peers, but those coordinating the efforts are also learning compassion and the importance of supporting others.
“The FCCLA is a student-led organization and we do community service projects around the community and in the school to make them better places,” Schmidt said. “It is also preparing us for the future and making us better leaders; whether it’s a specific career path you want to go down or just giving back, we do things like that.”
Cambridge-Isanti High School has 24 members in its FCCLA group, according to Walker.
“Just being able to be in FCCLA teaches you about community and all the benefits of giving back. It also teaches us respect and leadership through everything we do. The focus is on the community and everything we do is geared towards families and we support them, which also supports the community,” Schmidt added.
In addition to the clothing drive and the Care Closet, the group also does a variety of projects throughout the year.
“It really feels good to be able to help out,” member Gretta Bevis said.
Abby Bettendorf, a regional officer for the FCCLA and a prior regional competition attendee, has not only seen the benefit of the group’s efforts throughout the school, but has benefited herself.
“Being a part of FCCLA has given me a lot of skills that will help me in the future. It’s a really great way to get involved in doing projects and supporting students and the community,” Bettendorf said.
“It’s really great to be able to serve the community; it’s one of my favorite things to do: give back. I’ve experienced a lot of students that are in need, and I have a lot of students in my classes that may not be able to get the clothing that they need, so being able to do a drive like this and knowing that it’s helping my peers is really an amazing thing,” Bettendorf added.
For more information on the Cambridge-Isanti High School, FCCLA visit sites.google.com/a/isd911.org/cihs-fccla/About-Us. To make a donation to the Care Closet or a future clothing drive, contact Katie Walker at kwalker@c-ischools.org or 763-689-6494.
