Students in grades third through fifth at Cambridge Intermediate School are competing for the gold during their “Reading for Gold” Olympic Reading Challenge throughout the month of February.
The effort, led by media specialist Machelle Laase, is a first of its kind at the school, and her goal to get students more excited for literacy has been working so far.
“I kind of just wanted to do something new and different this year,” said Laase, who just began her position at the beginning of this school year. “It has really been a collaboration with staff and myself.”
“Me being new to this position, I told staff this is the year we can go ahead and try something new,” Laase added.
The Olympic Reading Challenge focuses on getting students to fall in love with reading and read for their goal, the gold medal.
Students who participate will be eligible for not only individual prizes, but classroom prizes and a grand prize at the end of the month.
“Each student has an individual goal set by their homeroom teacher, and once those goals are met, the student gets a certificate for a free book,” Laase said.
Each classroom also has individual swag bags, which include smaller prize items to incorporate into reading throughout the month in hopes of making reading more fun for the students, according to Laase.
While the classroom rewards may be smaller and more individualized, the larger rewards for the classrooms increase in appeal.
“At the end of the month the grade that reads the most minutes will be able to go to the movies, through our partnership with GTI Theatre and their generosity, they are sponsoring the winning grade to go to the movies,” Laase said. “We also have rewards each week that have included an extended recess, and then lunch and a movie in the library.”
It’s those rewards that help to promote the idea behind the reading Olympics at CIS of creating fun instead of assignments for students in order to encourage them to read more, and being able to incorporate fun into literacy has always been the focus for Laase.
“If you can make reading fun, the more students will read, and the more they read the more they’ll know,” Laase said.
In the intermediate school, students are reading to learn about things, rather than learning how to read.
“In our stage of the game, education-wise, students are reading to learn, they aren’t learning to read anymore,” Laase said. “I always tell students, if you can read you can do anything — you can read an owner’s manual, instructions on how to build stuff, you can Google things — if you can read, you can go anywhere and do anything.”
“When you learn how to read, the sky is the limit, and that’s what’s really exciting, knowing the possibilities are endless,” Laase added.
