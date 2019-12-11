Tiffany Determan, district manager of the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District, approached the Isanti County Board about a new program to reinvest in Minnesota conservation easements during the board meeting Dec. 4.
“I’m here to provide you with some information and updates on an exciting new program that the SWCD will be implementing over the next several years,” Determan said. “This program focuses on protecting the health of the Rum River primarily for the purpose of protecting drinking water for downstream communities. In September of 2019, the Board of Water and Soil Resources lobbied for some Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment funding that ultimately brought in $3 million of funding for this program over the next three years.”
The funds are only focused at the Rum River Watershed, according to Determan.
“I was back here in August of 2018 and I told you that the Rum River had been identified as one of the most important threatened tributaries to the Mississippi River,” Determan said. “The Mississippi River provides drinking water for over 1 million Minnesotans.”
Determan said the Rum River is identified as important for keeping the drinking water clean.
“One reason is the Rum River is barely clean right now. Although it’s creeping in on getting a little bit worse,” Determan said. “But the corridor, or the land is directly on the river banks of the Rum River, much of its tributaries is forested land and it’s privately owned, which is most at risk of becoming unhealthy, because it’s not managed properly, but also at risk of being lost due to land use changes and development.”
What is a conservation easement?
- A voluntary agreement between a landowner and the state.
- Secures the legal rights and restrictions on future land use.
- Protection and restoration.
- Perpetual easement term.
According to Determan, easement purchases permanent protection from subdivision and development rights. The land stays on the tax rolls of local government and the property remains privately owned. It does not require that land be accessible to the public, it runs with the title to the land, and all future owners are bound by its terms.
Determan pointed out what is not allowed on conservation easements, such as (this list is not all inclusive):
- A permanent cabin, home or any other storage facility.
- Cell towers.
- Mining activities.
- Driveways.
- Wells or septic systems.
- Dumping of any solid wastes.
- Timber harvest without an approved plan.
- Motocross tracks.
- Big game shooting preserves.
What is allowed on conservation easements, according to Determan, includes:
-Deer stands and hunting blinds.
-Camping.
-Limited mowing of trails for camping and/or hunting access.
-Motorized vehicles only if they do not destroy cover or cause erosion.
-Horseback riding.
Determan said people should be reasonable and use common sense.
“This program is not going to be offered countywide. We will be targeting it to specific pieces of land with the primary goal of protecting the health of the Rum River,” Determan said. “There’s a technical committee of soil and water conservation districts that got together and will continue to get together to develop a scoring system that will help guide us, where we’re going to start our targeting efforts, and then in the future, we’ll probably start to modify that.”
According to Determan, the program pays the landowner 60% of the assessed land value per acre for the program. Letters will be sent out sometime in January to landowners who scored high in specific areas to investigate interest.
“Just because they (landowners) don’t get a letter, doesn’t mean they’re not eligible,” Determan said. “We encourage anyone if they’re interested to contact soil and water and we can put them on a list.”
