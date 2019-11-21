On Monday, Nov. 11, the North Chisago Historical Society Museum in Rush City was open for a special viewing of memorabilia from the area’s veterans. Ilene Olson Holmberg and Bruce Holmberg were there to visit with museum goers.
Ilene said the idea for the display came from Bruce during last year’s display of quilts when it was suggested doing something special for the area veterans.
Bruce said it was a joint effort and they reached out to the area American Legions and VFWs.
“We know we missed a lot of veterans that aren’t part of either organization. ... It is a work in progress. We hope to have more,” Bruce said, and he hopes to build upon the display each year.
Ilene said the goal is to eventually compile the information into a reference book that will be kept at the library in the museum.
The display showcased uniforms and memorabilia from the Great War (World War I) to present. Some families submitted displays of serving family members. The Odegaard family had many members serving throughout the years. They listed when the mostly young men graduated from high school and where they served.
Program at Rush City High School
A special Veterans Day program was also held at Rush City High School where the band and choirs performed, and students gave speeches. Dennis Pederson, adjutant from Post 93 Rush City American Legion, and Superintendent William Campbell planned the event.
Highlights of the program included the addition of the Rush City Boy Scouts, who conducted the flag ceremony.
Senior Sandon Stepp spoke during the program.
“Senior Sandon Stepp delivered a stirring speech about the freedoms that we enjoy as Americans as a result of the service of our military,” Campbell said. “Mr. Stepp will also be joining the Air Force upon graduating from high school this upcoming summer. He plans on reporting to Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas, in August. We are so very proud of him.”
Other student speakers included seventh graders Erin Jeske, Kenna Garr and Ruth Widenstrom and 10th grader Bobbi Hedtke.
“During the program, our kindergarten students hand-delivered thank you cards to the veterans in attendance,” Campbell said.
After a reception in the commons area, many people went to the North Chisago Historical Society Museum. For the school students, veterans Scott Tryon, Fred Meissner and Dennis Pederson, “followed up the program with a talk to several grade levels in our high school theater. This was a time where our students were able to ask them questions about their experiences in the military,” Campbell said.
