Sen. Mark Koran (R) will retain his seat for Senate District 38 after soundly defeating DFL challenger Victoria Ann Bird with 67.18% of the vote. Bird received 32.72% of the vote with 12,670 votes, compared to Koran's 26,012. Write-in candidates received a total of 38 votes for .1% of the vote.
Koran was elected in 2016 to District 32, the same district prior to redistricting after the 2020 census.
Update: 12:09 a.m.
With 29 of 34 precincts reporting, Incumbent Mark Koran (R) leads against DFLer Victoria Ann Bird for Senate District 38 with 68.73% of the vote. Koran has received 19,723 votes so far, compared to Bird's 8,945 votes, or 31.17%.
There have been 28 write-in votes.
Update: 11:47 p.m.
With 24 of 34 precincts reporting, Incumbent Mark Koran (R) leads against DFLer Victoria Ann Bird for Senate District 38 with 69.04% of the vote. Koran has received 15,557 votes so far, compared to Bird's 6,958 votes, or 30.88%.
There have been 19 write-in votes.
Update: 11:12 p.m.
With 11 of 34 precincts reporting, Incumbent Mark Koran (R) leads against DFLer Victoria Ann Bird for Senate District 38 with 69.3% of the vote. Koran has received 3,795 votes so far, compared to Bird's 2,795 votes, or 30.58%.
There have been 11 write-in votes.
Update: 10:47 p.m.
With 5 of 34 precincts reporting, Incumbent Mark Koran (R) leads against DFLer Victoria Ann Bird for Senate District 38 with 71.11% of the vote. Koran has received 2,558 votes so far, compared to Bird's 1,037 votes, or 28.83%.
