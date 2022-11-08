Koran.jpg

Koran

 John McLean

Update: 1:24 a.m.

Sen. Mark Koran (R) will retain his seat for Senate District 38 after soundly defeating DFL challenger Victoria Ann Bird with 67.18% of the vote. Bird received 32.72% of the vote with 12,670 votes, compared to Koran's 26,012. Write-in candidates received a total of 38 votes for .1% of the vote. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

