“I had become aware of a nursing assistant who was being counseled for leaving the building for short periods of time during her night shift without notifying her supervisor,” said Greg Carlson, Cambridge Foundation Emeritus, as he shared his “why” for supporting Scholardazzle and its mission to provide students with scholarships. “This young woman was a good employee with ambitions to one day be a nurse. Given the unusual circumstances involved, the following day I met with her and the director of nurses.
“Through tears over the possibility of losing her job, this single mother confided that on her working nights her 6-year-old son slept in the backseat of her car. She would slip out for a brief moment several times in the night to see that her son was OK. When her shift ended in the morning, she would take him to school. Her goal was that one day she’d have enough money to attend the community college, become a nurse and provide a better life for her son.”
With some help from a patchwork of sources, according to Carlson, the young woman remained employed as she worked through the challenges of her life, and eventually with the help of a scholarship, she was able to pursue her dreams.
“She began taking classes at the college, and I wish I could tell you how it all turned out and that she achieved her dream, but she eventually moved on and I don’t know more to her story. But I do know this, all of the work and effort to establish a college here in Cambridge, the vision for a foundation, and the efforts to raise the dollars to support the dreams and ambitions of students, is worthy of our support,” Carlson said.
Students like the young woman with her child sleeping in the back of her car as she worked, and others throughout the years have benefited from the generosity of donors through the Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Campus Foundation, and the Scholardazzle event held Jan. 31 at Pinewood Event Center in Cambridge.
Dr. Kent Hanson, Anoka-Ramsey Community College president, also addressed Scholarship supporters about the magic that’s created with each and every donation to students.
“It’s really magical that we can come together as a community and support education, and I thank you all for your support. When you support the college foundation and our students, you’re also supporting the community; you’re making sure that Cambridge has nurses and doctors and lawyers and human resource professionals, just to name a few. You’re contributions to Anoka-Ramsey Foundation and College really do help to make sure that we have professionals in our community to help each and every one of us,” Hanson said.
During the annual event, alumni and scholarship recipients speakers also shared their personal stories and the impact being awarded their scholarships had on their education and family life.
Scholarship changes student’s life
For alumni Dustine Drake-Brady, the scholarship truly changed her life 16 years ago.
“I was 19 and I was living in this small town and I didn’t know anyone but my husband and his family. I wanted to go to school, but I didn’t have a lot of money and I had to work full-time to support myself. I didn’t want to drive to the cities because I didn’t have time,” Drake-Brady said. “Luckily for me I didn’t have to look far. I researched and I found Anoka-Ramsey Cambridge campus, and I registered for the next semester.”
Drake-Brady began taking her prerequisites for the nursing program and immediately felt intimidated as a non-traditional student.
“I was nervous that going back to school, not right out of high school, that the students wouldn’t befriend me, but I was wrong. I met young kids, people my age, and I met people who had kids my age, and before I knew it I had an amazing group of friends,” Drake-Brady added.
Despite her education taking a bit longer than she’d hoped, with one class per semester, even two sometimes, while also working full-time, she got to the point where she was set to apply for the nursing program.
“Thankfully, I got in on my first try, I was so excited. I remember getting my acceptance letter and screaming for joy. There I was, on my first day of nursing school, so terrified, but so excited. I could not wait to become a nurse, I wanted to save the world and change lives and make a difference. Without the support of teachers, my classmates, and my family, I never would’ve made it,” Drake-Brady said.
Since graduating with a 3.8 GPA, which she attributes to the support she’d received throughout her education, Drake-Brady has continued on in her dream of becoming a nurse and works as the regulatory and employee safety coordinator at Cambridge Medical Center, and an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA.
“At the VA, I save lives daily by providing bedside nursing care using the critical thinking skills that I learned at Anoka-Ramsey and at Cambridge Medical Center. I work to make practice changes that ensure patients receive the safest and best evidence based care as possibly. I wouldn’t be able to do these jobs if I hadn’t have gone to Anoka-Ramsey,” Drake-Brady said.
Scholarship helps student toward graduation
For current student Amy Dady the impact of her scholarship has allowed her to decrease her work schedule just enough that she’s able to begin her internship and the final steps to graduation.
“For the past 20 years, I’ve been working in entry level health care; I’ve worked in clinics and hospitals and in the E.R. I’ve worked at the front desk and in administration, and I currently work as an administration specialist,” Dady said. “In 2017 I decided that maybe my path was working in health care. I’ve always wanted to help people, but more than just checking them in for their appointments; I just didn’t see any way of doing anything other than what I was already doing,” Dady said.
She began taking classes at the Coon Rapids campus in the Integrated Health and Healing program, thinking that she’d be able to complete the degree, not to help others directly, but to become more healthy herself and to share her experience with others.
“I was taking classes online to complete my associates degree in Integrated Health and Healing, then on Good Friday in 2018, my dear, sweet 29-year-old cousin Joey died suddenly. He had a massive heart attack. See, my cousin Joey had abused drugs and alcohol since he was a teenager and his death was devastating for me and my family,” Dady said.
“Joey was so young, he was on a path at that time to get his life back together. He was enrolled in truck driving school and was set to leave that next Monday for training. I’ve had multiple people in my life, friends and family, including my own father, who’ve had their lives taken over and ended early by drugs and alcohol. There never seemed there was anything I could do to help them,” Dady added.
Always feeling so helpless when it came to counseling her family and friends, Dady was surprised by a new program for Anoka-Ramsey that had come at the right time in her life.
“Out of nowhere I see an advertisement for a new degree program starting at Anoka-Ramsey Cambridge campus for drug and alcohol counseling. I thought, this was it, this is what I was born to do, this is how I could help people, this was the cumulation of all the people I knew and all the heartbreak of family and friends that have been lost to alcohol. I could help all of these people and I could help these families,” Dady said.
She signed up for the program and continued working full-time at the clinic while she continued in her online courses as well.
“This school year is the internship and practicum portion of the degree program. I have to complete 880 hours of on-site facility training to be eligible to apply to the state to become licensed,” Dady said.
With the intense requirement of the internship and practicum portion of the program, Dady found herself struggling trying to find the time to work, complete homework and put in the almost full-time hours on-site for her internship, that’s where her scholarship has been able to make the most impact.
“It’s been hard, but I love it. I’m happy, and I’m so grateful for this opportunity and the scholarship that’s helped me to complete my degree, and grateful to everyone who’s helped students just like me,” Dady said as she concluded her speech.
Scholarship helps young mother succeed
For young mother Tayler Bochet, mixing motherhood and college was difficult, but with support she persevered.
“My daughter was a few weeks shy of being a year old on my first day of school in August of 2017. That was the first day I took action in following my dreams, despite the difficulties I’ve faced,” Bochet said as she began sharing her story with the room full of supporters.
“I graduated high school in June of 2016. As most of my friends were getting ready for college, God had another plan for me. My sweet daughter was born that fall, although I knew being a young mom would come with struggles, I had no idea what I would face. Peyton was just 4 months old when I became a single mom. I was emotionally and physically exhausted, but I knew I needed to make a change not only for her but for myself,” Bochet said.
It was in that moment Bochet decided to pursue her college education, make her life her own, and dedicate herself to bettering the future of herself and her daughter.
“My time at Anoka-Ramsey was filled with a lot of time studying, like any other college student would tell you, but it also included caring for a developing and very busy little girl, doctor’s appointments, working nearly full-time and a yearlong custody battle,” Bochet said.
During her transition and court battle, Bochet was appreciative of her professors and their genuine concern and ability to work with her on deadlines and with her work.
“I would be lying if I told you these last three years have been easy, but I was very thankful for all of the support and opportunities that I’ve been given to excel here. One of the biggest driving impacts to continue my education were the scholarships I had received. As a single mom, working full-time, it made it possible to work a few less hours and spend a little more time watching my daughter learn and grow, and worry less about the financial impact that comes with college,” Bochet said.
“The most impactful scholarship I received was the crisis grant this past February. We’d just finished our court case when my daughter’s father decided he no longer wanted to be a part of her life, physically or financially, which created another transition I was not expecting or ready for,” Bochet added.
She remembered walking into her professor’s office with tears in her eyes ready to give up. She was lost and confused and scared for her future.
“At that point I thought I would have to give up on school. The crisis grant was presented and given to me to help with that month’s groceries, gas and diapers for Peyton to get me back on my feet. The grant allowed me to reset as a student, but it also allowed to grasp what it meant moving forward. This grant gave me the drive to keep going forward with school,” Bochet said.
Although Bochet had to drop out of a few of her classes, she was able to continue her journey and felt the support of donors and staff at the school.
“Those donors don’t know how impactful that donation felt to me not only as a student, but as a mom and a community member. It meant more to me than just the money, it meant that someone had faith in my struggle and knew that it was just that, a momentary struggle that I could get through,” Bochet said.
Bochet continues to pursue her degree, as she’s completed her associate degree and has since transferred to Concordia State University in St. Paul where she’s pursing her degree in business. She hopes to someday coach people who are faced with similar situations as she once was.
Donations support the dreams of local students
Knowing the stories of students like Drake-Brady, Dady and Bochet, and the impact of donations, the scholarship committee has relied on the community and local businesses over the past 20 years and more to help students achieve their dreams.
“The Scholardazzle event and all the money raised throughout the event goes to scholarships,” said Jamie Barthel, executive director, Professional & Workforce Training and Foundations at Anoka Ramsey Community College. “This event raises enough money to fund our entire scholarship program, and its success really shows how supportive the community is of one another and our students.”
For Cambridge Foundation Chair Chris Miller, the donations and support from the community go much further than the students.
“Once people learn the stories of our students and of our college, and the fact that it’s a top 10 community college in the country, it’s very easy to become dedicated and passionate and want to put your dollars there,” Miller said.
With typically 250 community members, business owners and other supporters contributing to the event annually, over the years, the foundation has been able to raise $522,000 in the past 10 years at the Scholardazzle event.
“The scholarships are open to any students at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge campus, both traditional and non-traditional,” Miller said. “Any student that is currently at the college, or students that are looking to attend Anoka-Ramsey, is eligible to apply for the scholarships.”
“Because of scholarships I’ve seen students, who were facing a situation that would cause them to drop out, be able to stay in school because of the support and continue to get their degree,” Barthel said. “It’s the support of the community and the donors that’s allowed a lot of our students to achieve their dreams.”
For more information on the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge campus or to make a donation, visit www.anokaramsey.edu.
