North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this morning will give way to rain and snow mixed for this afternoon. High 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.