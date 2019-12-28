School Board member Scott Tryon attended his last board meeting and was honored during the Rush City School Board meeting Dec. 19 for 20 years of service.
Rush City Schools Superintendent William Campbell read a letter from the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) to Tryon.
“Dear Scott, when someone sticks with something for 20 years or more, he or she deserves recognition and that is exactly what the MSBA has in mind. You will be presented with a certificate for your 20 years of service as a school board member at the 2020 MSBA leadership conference during the luncheon on Jan. 16,” Campbell said.
Tryon was presented with a plaque with an inscription that read, “In appreciation for 20 years of dedicated service to Independent School District 139 from the Rush City School Board.”
“This has been one of the most important things I’ve done in my life. I’ve served with great people, great leadership, teachers, students, and it was a way to be welcomed with open arms in this community, because I am not originally from here,” Tryon said. “It’s taken awhile, but I truly feel like I belong in this community. I appreciate each and every one of you and what you bring, who you’ve become and how you’ve developed into leaders. I hope for your continued success in this community. Thank you all for helping me learn and grow. If you’re in school, you’re going to learn, no matter what, whether you like it or not. Thank you all very much, I greatly appreciate it.”
Staff recognition
Rush City High School Principal Brent Stavig recognized Melissa Wiener, an administrative assistant for the counselor’s office.
“Melissa gets the job done with no complaints. She runs weekly reports to find any student who may be struggling in their classes,” Stavig said. “It’s the work behind the scenes that truly ensures that our kids are successful. Melissa is a very positive and hard-working person who doesn’t look for a lot of credit for all the things she does. She’s an amazing person who’s really making our school a better place.”
C.E. Jacobson Elementary School Principal Staci Souhan recognized Administrative Assistant Kim Sarago, who has been with the school district since 1999.
“Kim is the pulse of our school,” Souhan said. “She’s always positive and helpful with staff, parents and is so patient and kind with our students. We have little friends that come in just to see Kim in the morning.”
Souhan said it is impossible to mention all of the things Sarago does for the school.
“Kim is my right hand. She fends off sales people and knows when I need something before I even think of it,” Souhan said. “I tease her because of her amazing detective skills. She is truly invaluable to our school system. I’m truly thankful for her.”
Student recognition
Stavig recognized two students from the high school: Sara Gilbert and Andrew Rosales.
“Sara is being recognized for her outstanding service work,” Stavig said. “She held a children’s book drive at the elementary school. She created all of the advertisements that were necessary and she made all of the announcements around the community. She not only collected 402 books, she also inspected them all.”
Stavig said Rosales comes to school every day full of energy and has a big smile on his face.
“He is an incredibly hard worker. He has an amazing sense of humor and he’s willing to help out anybody with their work,” Stavig said. “He’s just so pleasant to be around.”
Souhan recognized two students from the elementary school: Johnny Fitch and Felicity Gilkerson.
“Johnny was nominated by our first grade team, and I love watching Johnny interact with his friends at lunch and in his classroom,” Souhan said. “He has worked super hard this year and he has grown academically because of his effort. He brings joy to all that he does.”
Gilkerson was nominated by the sixth grade team.
“She’s involved with school safety patrol and student news beyond her regular school work. She comes to school ready to learn and always gets her work done,” Souhan said. “Every time I encounter Felicity, she is smiling and willing to engage in a conversation. She’s just fun to be around. We’re so lucky here at Jacobson to have young people who are role models and contribute to our community.”
School board member resigns
The board accepted the resignation of board member Becky LaMont.
School Board Chair Stefanie Folkema suggested they replace LaMont by opening up the application process to the public. If you are interested in serving on the school board, call Renee Mussetter at 320-358-4855 for more information and an application. Applications are due back in the district office by Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
