The student council from C.E. Jacobson Elementary School approached the Rush City School Board with the activities and goals for the 2019-2020 school year during the Rush City School Board meeting Dec. 19.
“All students in grades four through sixth are invited to fill out a student council application in September,” Student Council adviser Ashley Lakeberg said. “The application is to encourage students to be aware of their responsibilities and expectations as well as an opportunity for the students to explain to their classmates why they feel they should be elected. Responses are presented to their classmates prior to voting.”
Each homeroom or advisory class in fourth through sixth grade has two elected representatives. Here are the council members for each class:
– Kim Erdman: Ella Larson and Collin Guy.
– Brekka Giller: Mackenzie Perell and Toby McCargar.
– Paul Kirby: Lily Haugrud and Jack Weber.
– Kelly Albright: Abi Telander and Wyatt Meyer.
– Rebecca Peters: Tara Thomas and Chase Stream.
– Sue Williams: Annika Turner and Mason Schoeberl.
– Sue Karvonen: Jax Buboltz and Devyn Thomas.
– Mary Kurvers: Alex Flaten and Hope Eggergluess.
– Joe Lattimore: Madyson Nybo and Kyle Haugrud.
Elected positions are held by the following students:
– President: Kyle Haugrud.
– Vice President: Tara Thomas.
– Secretary: Alex Flaten.
– Treasurer: Lily Haugrud.
“We meet twice a month to discuss upcoming events and activities, as well as address the ideas and concerns of our classmates,” Kyle Haugrud, student council president, said. “Our meetings are before school and are about 30 to 40 minutes long. We have been learning how to use Robert’s Rules to guide our meetings, similarly to how your meeting is being ran tonight. Sometimes our meetings are more action meetings than planning meetings, where we use the time to work on a project or prepare for an upcoming activity.”
Tara Thomas, student council vice president, explained the work the student council does with school activities and after-school events.
“We have a school supplies cart and sell school supplies before school for students who need them,” Tara said. “We have been collecting hats, gloves, mittens and other cold-weather gear to keep in our planning room for students who need them during recess. Mrs. Sybrant is still coordinating our Box Tops collection; our student council assists her in encouraging our classmates to participate and helping to collect and cut them when she needs help. Throughout the school year, we will host six after-school events for students in fourth through sixth grade. Our events are to encourage students to try new things and get to know new people.”
Lakeberg said in September they played kickball, in October they had Halloween bingo, and they had “An Hour of Code” where they created codes to create computer games. Future events include dodge ball in February, an after-school movie with popcorn in April, and they will end the year with an after-school dance in May.
“We also try to get involved with our community through things like the food drive for the Rush City Food Shelf every November. This year we collected 1,151 items for members of our community,” Alex Flaten, student council secretary, said. “A holiday service project for the residents of The Estates nursing home where we worked on ornaments for them after school. The March Madness Coin Drive will happen in March, and we will be raising money for the Rush City Food Shelf during Food Shelf month where the money that is donated to them is matched by Second Harvest Heartland. Last year we collected $2,704.47 during our one-week collection. We are always looking for more ways to be involved.”
Lily Haugrud, student council treasurer, explained the council’s ultimate goal.
“Our slogan this year is ‘Step Up and Take Action!’ We all want to enjoy going to school every day. We want to feel good about the community that we live in,” Lily said. “We all have a desire to be leaders. We want to step up and take the actions needed to lead our classmates in making our school and our community the best place to be.”
The Rush City School Board thanked the students for all the hard work they are doing for Rush City Schools.
Rush City School Board vacancy
The Rush City School Board is accepting applications to fill the vacancy created by Becky LaMont’s resignation. If you are interested in serving on the board, call Renee Mussetter at 320-358-4855 for more information and an application. Applications are due back in the district office by Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
