Diana McKeown, Metro CERT director from Great Plains Institute, approached the Rush City Council asking for the city’s participation in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities Program during the Rush City Council meeting Nov. 12. The council unanimously approved the resolution.
“Our mission is to connect individuals and communities to resources they want to identify, plan and implement into local clean energy projects,” McKeown said. “I direct the 11 county metro regions.”
Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help cities achieve their sustainability and quality of life goals. GreenStep is a free, continuous improvement program managed by a state agency nonprofit partnership and based upon 29 best practices. Each best practice can be implemented by completing one or more actions at a 1, 2 or 3 star level from a list of four to eight actions. These actions are tailored to all Minnesota cities, focus on cost savings and energy use reduction, and encourage civic innovation.
According to the resolution passed by the council, local governments have the unique opportunity to achieve both energy use and greenhouse gas reductions and cost savings through building and facilities management, land use and transportation planning, environmental management, and through economic and community development. The uncertainty in energy prices and the transition away from fossil fuel energy sources presents new challenges and opportunities to both the city of Rush City and to the economic health of its citizens and businesses.
Climate changes have been observed in Minnesota and have the potential to negatively impact local, regional and state economics; infrastructure development; habitat and ecological communities; drinking water supplies; and recreational opportunities. Climate changes can pose flooding, drought and health threats.
McKeown noted five categories in which the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program provides cost-effective sustainable development. They are:
— Building and lighting.
— Transportation.
— Land use.
— Environmental management.
— Economic and community development.
“It seems like a very good deal and definitely a win for the city,” Mayor Dan Dahlberg said. “I don’t see any negatives for it at all.”
The resolution allows Rush City to be recognized as a Step One GreenStep City by the League of Minnesota Cities. Rush City Administrator Amy Mell will serve as the city’s GreenStep coordinator and will facilitate the involvement of community members and other units of government as appropriate in the planning, promoting and implementing of GreenStep best practices.
“I will say that this community is extremely blessed with passionate residents that care a lot about the issues of sustainability and are willing to really dig in and help bring to your city a program like this,” McKeown said. “You’re really lucky to have dedicated community members like that.”
Fire Department business
Rush City Fire Department Chief Bob Carlson informed the Rush City Council that the department was awarded $8,370 from the Turnout Gear Washer/Extractor/Dryer Award program with a local match requirement of $930 from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, through the State Fire Marshal Division.
“This grant is to replace an old washer that’s about 30 years old. It’s worked out well, but this last week, it’s given us problems,” Carlson said. “What a perfect opportunity to buy a new washer.”
Park hours ordinance amendment
A public hearing was held at the council meeting regarding an amendment to the park hours ordinance. According to Mell, the current park hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. With no public comment, the council unanimously voted to change the park hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. If someone was having a family reunion or special occasion and wanted to use the park after 9 p.m., they would need to get permission from the city.
