Two ordinance amendment requests brought by the Rush City Planning Commission were tabled by the Rush City Council during its meeting Feb. 10.
One request was to approve or deny a text amendment adding a new zoning district, and the other a rezoning of property located along the west side of Heather Lane.
“My concern is this spot zone,” Councilor Frank Storm said. “I don’t think we should do spot zoning in the city. Secondly, I don’t think we should have this sort of ordinance in the city. My concern is that some of these larger pieces of property and what’s being allowed and being proposed contribute basically to a junkyard area.”
Storm said he feels the people who proposed this should have applied for a variance with conditions, and that he would not support spot zoning in the city.
Rush City Administrator Amy Mell asked why Storm thought it was spot zoning.
“Spot zoning is when you re-zone an area for one individual or a couple of individuals. You put it in the middle of agricultural on the north, south and east and you’re turning this into a spot zone,” Storm responded. “It’s usually smaller areas. You don’t do a large area that could be developed. This would be considered spot zoning in the county.”
Storm said the concern of putting buildings on the property and storage outside of the buildings would be unlimited as long as it is hidden and in a wooded area, people can store a lot of junk cars and multiple vehicles.
Councilor Michael Louzek suggested they form a committee of two people, along with Mell, and gather more specific information and have further discussion on the matter.
The motion to table the amendments to the city ordinance were approved unanimously by the city council with Mayor Dan Dahlberg abstaining.
Other council news
Mell shared a letter with the council from Shannon, Ryan, Timothy and Andrew Thole thanking the Rush City Fire Department for helping with a rollover accident.
The letter states:
“Thank you for your response at my boy’s rollover accident on their way to school. I also want to thank you for the unexpected large turn-out of Rush City fire members at the hockey game. I was pleased to see Rush City represented and be honored!”
Louzek thanked the Rush City Fire Department and The Rush City Lions for all the work they did for the Fire and Ice Lions Lunge held on Feb. 8 and Dahlberg thanked everyone for their donations.
