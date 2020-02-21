The Rum River Mallards are entering the stretch drive of the U.S. Premier Hockey League season on a roll.
The Mallards won twice last weekend before seeing a five-game win streak end with a narrow home loss to Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 16. But Rum River’s fine play these past two weekends shows the team has put its seven-game January losing streak in the rear-view mirror.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Mallards coach Triston Jensen said. “When we went through the losing streak and the struggles, these guys worked through it. For us to take down the two top teams in the standings in back-to-back weekends, it announces that we are here. We worked things out, and other teams had better watch out.”
This past weekend Rum River opened with an 8-2 victory at Rochester on Valentine’s Day. The next evening the Mallards knocked off Wisconsin Rapids by a 5-3 score before dropping a 4-2 decision to the Riverkings on Sunday, Feb. 16.
On Friday at Rochester, Rum River got goals from C.J. Hoyt and Akhmed Malsagov to build a 2-1 lead after one period, then exploded for three goals in each of the final two periods to roll to the win.
Malsagov finished with a hat trick, while Matthew Kochanowski, Sam Voss, Scott Moyer and Peter Meyer also scored goals for the Mallards. Jason Cooke finished with 46 saves in net to earn the victory.
“We came out a little slow, and we may have been looking ahead to the big games against the Riverkings,” Jensen said of Friday’s game. “But we took care of business. We got some guys who are working their tails off (for) a chance to see more ice time, and it was good to see some guys break through and find the net.”
Saturday’s game saw Rum River jump on Wisconsin Rapids for goals by Vladimir Fadeev and Cambridge native Derek Becklin in the game’s first 4:54, and Becklin scored again late in the period to give his team a 3-0 lead.
“Any time you come out fast against a team that just got off its bus, you can be in good shape,” Jensen said.
And the Mallards were in good shape as Becklin finished his hat trick with a goal in the second period, while Gage Rennox scored midway through the third to close out the victory. Goalie Armand Charland stopped 35 shots to claim the win.
Sunday was a different story, as Rum River fell behind 1-0 after the first period. Malsagov tied the game early in the second, but back-to-back goals by the Riverkings just 40 seconds apart midway through that period helped them take control.
“We had beaten them three times, and the first two periods Sunday they simply outworked us,” Jensen said. “But this is the second straight weekend we played three straight days of hockey, and that’s a lot to ask of our guys.”
Malsagov netted his 31st goal of the season just 1:40 into the third period, but an insurance goal by Wisconsin Rapids and a spate of Mallards penalties thwarted their comeback hopes.
“That’s what is great about this team: No lead is safe,” Jensen said. “We got that goal right away, and everyone was thinking, ‘Here we go!’ But we just didn’t get a chance to come back, and it was frustrating to not have the opportunity.”
Rum River is 25-17-1 for 51 points, good for fifth place in the division. But the Mallards, who finish the regular season on Friday at Rochester, do not control their playoff seeding as the fourth-place Minnesota Blue Ox, who are 1 point ahead, still have two games in hand.
And the sixth-place Minnesota Mullets still have four games in hand and could make up the 5 points that separate them from Rum River.
No matter what the seed, Jensen feels his team is capable of making a deep playoff run.
“These are workhorses, and that makes me want to come to the rink every morning,” he said. “These guys are working hard, whether it’s skating or working out at the gym or watching film. That’s what has led to our success.”
