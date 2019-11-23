During the Nov. 12 meeting of the North Branch City Council, a decision was made to look into the restructuring of the city’s water and light commission, and after discussion it was determined seeking special legislation was a path the council was willing to take.
“The size of a public utility commission is actually established by state statute and it’s limited to three members,” said North Branch City Administrator Renae Fry. “There have been several public utilities over the past decade or more that have sought out special legislation to increase that number to five; and our own North Branch Water and Light Commission last spring had asked that the council give consideration to increasing the number, but because it was so late in the legislative session Sen. Koran was unwilling and truly believed that it was just too late to get it through all of the various public policy steps and encouraged the council to take it up again yet this fall.”
Fry updated council that she’d already reached out to Sen. Mark Koran, as well as Reps. Anne Neu and Brian Johnson to see if they’d still support the action or if they’d had a change in heart.
“All three had indicated that if it’s the council’s desire to seek that special legislation that they’d then work together to develop those companion bills, and they’d work them through the House and the Senate,” Fry added.
Water and Light Commission council member representative Kelly Neider was in favor of the legislation.
“I’m a fairly new member on the Water and Light Commission and found it rather difficult to discuss issues being that there’s a three-person commission,” Neider said. “If you had something to bounce off somebody, it would be inappropriate based on the open meeting law; and the fact that two people can get together and make financial and very big decisions on behalf of the entire Water and Light.
“I just think having (five) men and women together would be a more powerful and dynamic force moving forward, so that we can be a positive force for the city of North Branch,” Neider added.
Council Member Joel McPherson agreed with Neider in regard to the addition of members. Council Member Kathy Blomquist, however, had some reservations in regard to how they should fill the open seats.
After looking up other water and light commissions and even calling some of them, Blomquist explained to council her findings.
“Most of them already have five, and I have been leery of this, I don’t think we’re through the process of having the commission be politicized, but I feel better going through this process with going through an application process,” Blomquist said.
With an application process, Blomquist shared her hopes that not only would the commission get applicants, but they’d be able to choose from applicants who could bring experience and knowledge to the table.
“I will go along with this because I think we’re on the right track to have people who have financial backgrounds, maybe engineering backgrounds, that could be on the commission,” Blomquist said.
Council Member Brian Voss, who accessed the meeting remotely, agreed with the intention to increase the number of commission members. He also made the motion to seek special legislation to increase the membership of the commission.
The motion was seconded by Neider, and the council unanimously voted to move forward.
If approved, the legislation wouldn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2021, unless pushed ahead sooner to a possible effective day of July 1, 2020, according to Fry.
The council further discussed the application process for filling the seats, the potential for interviewing candidates interested, and the duties the council member assigned to the commission would be responsible for in the future.
The council decided to look further into the process at their upcoming work session on Nov. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.