During the public forum portion of the truth in taxation meeting held Dec. 3 for Isanti County, Cambridge-Isanti Schools and the city of Cambridge, the message was loud and clear: Property owners do not want to see any increased taxes.
The joint truth in taxation meeting held at Cambridge-Isanti High School consisted of presentations from Isanti County Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg, Cambridge-Isanti Schools Director of Finance and Operations Christopher Kampa, and Cambridge Director of Finance Caroline Moe.
In general, property owners spoke about how they cannot afford increased taxes for next year; some had questions about the increased valuation of their properties; seniors talked about the challenges with increased taxes while being on a fixed income; and some questioned the salaries and salary increases of the top administrators within the three entities.
“What you are hearing today is something that concerns me, as a longtime civics and history teacher in this school district, is the erosion of trust and respect,” said Cambridge resident Bob Boone. “I think that started at the federal level, certainly the state level, and you folks are hearing it from people today in a matter of concern. I’m fearful for where our democratic society is going, and I wore a uniform for 38 years to protect. But something is going to break here, and it’s going to break perhaps in my lifetime, certainly in my children’s and my grandchildren’s, and the country we all love and work for is not going to be what it is right now. And we all need to work together to talk to state people and federal people.”
Isanti County
Lakeberg explained many factors could result in a change to property taxes, including federal/state mandates, budgets and levies, federal/state aid, market value, voter approved referendum and classification rates.
Lakeberg said if a property owner has a question about a change in their valuation, they can discuss it with the Isanti County assessor; however, valuations can be appealed to the Boards of Appeal and Equalization in the spring of each year.
“If you see a change in either the valuation or classification, that could be the cause of changes to your property tax,” Lakeberg said.
Lakeberg explained the proposed 2020 Isanti County tax rate decreased from the 2019 tax rate.
“That means, barring any other changes such as valuation and classification, the same property would pay less county property taxes in 2020 than 2019,” Lakeberg said.
Isanti County’s proposed 2020 budget is set at $50.5 million, of which $23.2 million is set to come from property taxes. The larger budgeted expenditures include human resources at $14.5 million; public safety, $10 million; general government, $9.2 million; and highways and streets, $9.3 million.
The 2020 proposed net levy is set at $23.2 million, a 6.8% increase from 2019, of which nearly $17 million is the general fund levy. Lakeberg noted the average levy increase over the past 20 years has been 5.6%.
“At 6.8%, the preliminary 2020 levy that was adopted is slightly above the average, but between setting the preliminary levy in September and setting the final levy in December, the County Board is always looking to lower that overall levy,” Lakeberg said.
2020 county budget factors include personnel costs (salaries and benefits), public safety operations, social service operations (increased out of home placement costs), capital outlay, increased workers compensation/liability insurance and elections.
Lakeberg noted county comparisons based on the 2018 tax levy per capita: Benton County, $489; Isanti County, $515; Morrison County, $537; Mille Lacs County, $583; Pine County, $615; and Chisago County, $620.
Lakeberg noted the final 2020 county budget and levy will be adopted at the Dec. 18 board meeting.
“We are all required by state and federal law to do the work that we do; there’s very little in what we do that we have jurisdiction over,” County Commissioner Susan Morris said. “When you compare where we are at for Isanti County, we are like the 14th lowest taxed county in the state of Minnesota. What I heard tonight from the school district, we are at the bottom for the school district. It goes back to the complexity of the property tax system. For the county, we’re always asking the really, really tough questions when it comes to where we are financially, how can we cut corners.”
Morris said there were 15 requests for new county employees for 2020, and the County Board approved three of those requests.
“As a county board, fiscally we are very, very frugal, and so we do the best we can,” Morris said.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Kampa explained the Legislature calculates the revenue for state aid and local levy for the district, noting enrollment is the largest driver of revenue, but other factors include socio-economic factors, equity disparities and building age.
“These funding formulas are set by the state, and the only way to increase these amounts for school district funding is either through a debt or an operating referendum,” Kampa said.
Kampa noted the district receives 83% of its funding through state aid, with property taxes making up 10% of its funding.
Kampa noted the district ranks 304th out of 330 Minnesota school districts in state aid and local revenue per student. Cambridge-Isanti students also receive $1,200 less than the average Minnesota student, which districtwide (approximately 5,000 students) equals a $6.1 million shortfall. The district’s current operating levy revenue per pupil is $724.
“We ask our district to do more with less, and while our schools do a great job, that task is becoming more and more difficult,” Kampa said.
Kampa explained state aid general education revenue has not kept pace with inflation since 2003, and for fiscal year 2020 and 2021, state aid has increased 2%. He said not keeping up with inflation has led to a $3.2 million shortfall for the district.
Kampa said the district is lower than the state average in expenses per student in administration, instruction and pupil support services costs. The only category the district is higher than the state average is in sites and buildings, due to the older nature of some of the buildings in the district that require more maintenance.
The district’s 2019-2020 preliminary budget revenues are set at $67.5 million and expenditures at $78.8 million. The district’s 2020 total levy is proposed at $11.4 million, a 6.5% increase over the 2019 levy. Kampa noted the overall levy (consisting of general fund, operating levy, community education and debt service) may decrease before the final levy is adopted in December. He said the district’s levy may only increase by 3.5%, but that won’t be known until the final levy is set later in December.
City of Cambridge
The city’s 2020 adopted budget is set at $7.3 million. Of the revenues, property taxes equal $5.1 million, and the city also transfers $400,000 in profits from Northbound Liquor. Of the expenditures, police and fire cost $2.6 million; street maintenance, $1.4 million; general government, $1.6 million; transfers to support capital and economic development, $1.2 million; and parks and recreation, $511,484.
The city’s 2020 tax levy amount is set at $5.5 million. Moe said the notices property owners received in the mail was based on a 7% levy increase from 2019; however, the council is expected to approve a 5% levy increase when the final levy is adopted Dec. 16.
Moe explained the 2020 city tax rate is set at 75.3, a 2% decrease from 2019. She also noted the city has had low tax levy increases since 2015; 2015 saw a 1.3% increase; 2016, 1.5% increase; 2017, 2.3% increase; 2018, 2% increase; and no levy increase in 2019.
“So the last five years, our levy increase has been 1.42%, which has been really inflationary in nature,” Moe said. “This year, as I said, our notices were based on 7%. We’re struggling with the budget, since we had not increased taxes last year that we needed to do a little bit additional work there.”
Main reasons for the levy increase included:
• Increase in public safety costs of $109,000 as a result of increased police salary and benefits expenses, including overtime costs.
• Increase in public works cost of $100,000 as a result of increased public works salary and benefits expenses including overtime costs as well as increased costs for fuel snow removal materials.
• Increase in capital equipment and economic development funding by $321,000 due to accumulation of funds for a future city hall/city center complex roof replacement as well as increases to crack sealing, seal coating and street overlay funding in the future.
• Offset by decrease in one full-time position at City Hall. The administrative assistant worked on website management, social media and parks programming.
“Valuation changes are impacting taxes for some properties more significantly, shifting the tax burden among commercial/industrial and residential,” Moe said.
Moe said one of the issues is valuations. She gave an example of a big box retailer in Cambridge whose valuation in 2015 was $10.2 million and is estimated in 2020 to be $8.8 million. This drop in valuation leads to city taxes of $183,630 in 2015 to $131,967 in 2020, a difference of $51,663.
“We understand the burden that’s on the taxpayers,” Moe said. “Our council takes very seriously the setting of the budget and the tax levy. We strive to be transparent in all that we do. All our budget meetings are open to the public and information about our meetings are on our city’s website. We have meetings like this tonight where you can make your opinions known before they pass the budget.”
