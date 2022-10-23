Minnesota’s youth deer season will take place statewide Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.
To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license. Participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit, so parents should purchase or obtain a regular deer hunting license for the youth who will be hunting.
An adult parent, guardian, or mentor must accompany youth ages 10-13. All hunters and mentors, regardless of whether they are participating in youth deer season, must follow blaze orange or blaze pink clothing requirements.
Adults may not hunt unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have the corresponding license. Complete youth season details are available on the DNR youth deer hunting page (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Youth.html).
DNR responds to deepening drought conditions
With drought expanding and a portion of the state now in extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, Oct. 13 shows:
• 43% of Minnesota is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, unchanged from last week.
• 24% of the state is in moderate drought, up from 23% last week.
• 8% is in severe drought, unchanged from last week.
• 4% is in extreme drought, unchanged from last week.
The current U.S. Drought Monitor map for Minnesota is available on the drought page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Climate/Drought).
The past two weeks are the first time this year that any portion of Minnesota has been in extreme drought. In comparison, the 2021 drought was the most severe in Minnesota since at least 1988, with more than half the state experiencing extreme drought and 8% experiencing exceptional drought.
Drought can persist over several years and Minnesotans should be especially mindful of water conservation now and on an ongoing basis.
“Precipitation deficits in fall and leading through the winter can often dictate drought conditions leading into the spring,” said Dan Hawblitzel, meteorologist-in-charge with NOAA/National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “That was the case for the 2021 drought and it is possible these deficits in late 2022 will persist into 2023.”
By mid-October, both water use and temperatures typically have declined sharply from summer levels. So while seasonal water use changes may temporarily reduce any need for more restrictive actions, the DNR encourages all Minnesotans to conserve water.
The DNR has taken the following actions, in accordance with the Statewide Drought Plan:
• Notified the Statewide Drought Task Force of drought conditions.
• Updated the drought page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Climate/Drought).
• Notified public water suppliers in the watersheds of the conditions, encouraging them to implement demand reduction and water conservation measures.
Areas currently experiencing extreme drought will require at least five to eight inches of rain over several weeks to replenish water resources, and areas experiencing severe drought will require at least three to five inches of rain over several weeks to replenish water resources.
Minnesotans are encouraged to learn how much water they are using (mndnr.gov/Waters/WaterMgmt_Section/Appropriations/Conservation.html) and identify ways to reduce water use. Reducing use today saves water for the future.
Climatic factors that are used to categorize drought, and the possible impacts observed in each category, are explained in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s Drought Classification (droughtmonitor.unl.edu/About/AbouttheData/DroughtClassification.aspx).
More information about drought is available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Climate/Drought). The website includes a link where anyone can sign up to receive drought-related notifications and information.
