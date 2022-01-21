After 51 years, the family of Donald Rindahl has some closure. While their family member’s remains have been identified after Rindahl went missing in 1970, there is still one important question that is left unanswered: What happened?
Isanti County Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering reported in a press conference on Jan. 12 that remains found in Bradford Township in August 2003 had been positively identified in December 2021 as Rindahl using investigative genetic genealogy consultant Barbara Rae-Venter and a lab in Texas called Othram.
In 2019, Lovering started the process of using current DNA technology to try to identify the remains. Based off of the information from the family, as well as the scene in 2003, it is believed Rindahl was a victim of homicide, but his death has been classified as undetermined. From the timeline of Rindahl’s disappearance and the crime scene, it is believed he was buried in Isanti County in late 1970 to early 1971 at the age of 22. Lovering said the family was told the FBI had been looking for Rindahl prior to his disappearance due to some involvement with drugs.
Lovering said Rindahl’s family was in disbelief when they learned his remains had been identified.
“It was a random phone call that someone was calling about their brother that they hadn’t seen in 51 years. So there was a lot of shock and disbelief at first, and I think once I got the DNA match, it set in a little more,” Lovering said. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions for them. We don’t know what happened. We don’t know where he was and we don’t know who was involved. So I think there’s still a lot of confusion going on in the family right now.”
Rindahl’s remains were found during an excavation project by a land owner in 2003. At the time, it was believed the body was that of a Caucasian male, 20-28 years old and had been buried for three to 28 years. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension obtained a DNA profile as well as the dental records, which were entered into missing person databases. A facial reconstruction was also done.
“I wasn’t the original investigator on this case; I helped with it back then. But I kept it on my desk because I always tried to figure out will we figure out who this person is,” Lovering said. “And then I knew of newer technology that was coming out, so I was hoping it would be a match. And then when I got that phone call, there literally was an email that said here’s the name. I was in shock. I couldn’t believe that we had a person of who it was and then to call the family, I didn’t even think they’d call me back because I wasn’t sure. It was a random name. And then when they called me back and told me he had been missing, then I was in disbelief as well. But I was comforted to know that we know who he was.”
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said he was proud that Lovering did not give up on identifying Rindahl’s remains.
“One thing that just shows the workmanship Lisa did on this is that she kept with it. It would be easy to have in this situation, a skull and other various bones that could be sitting on the top shelf in the evidence locker forever, because we have to keep homicide evidence forever. It could have went cold and just sat there,” Caulk said. “But periodically she kept this one going and she would ask me questions because there was an expense that went along with it and I wanted to know if she was respectful to the budget. ... I knew she was working on it, just the fact that she was taking time to research other locations. So to her credit she stuck with a cold case.”
Caulk also gives credit to the entire sheriff’s department and the law enforcement partnerships that helped with the case.
“It just shows the work that law enforcement does and in particular, your local sheriff’s office. You look with these cold cases and think, well, that only happens on TV. Well, that’s true, because those cases happen to be selected by somebody that goes out hunting for them. These happen all over the place and we happen to have one. So from back when Chris Janssen was with us as an investigator that took this on with the BCA to documenting everything to everybody’s playing a role,” Caulk said. “We are very empathetic to people in what we do and it means a lot to see these cases resolved.”
Lovering said it is rewarding to bring Rindahl’s family some peace.
“When we first found his remains and they said three to 28 years, of course, we were thinking in 2003, that’s a long time and how will we ever figure this out. And then you go back to 1970 and what we had back then, people weren’t reported missing as adults in 1970. So there never was a missing person report filed for Donald,” Lovering said. “So there’s just so much disbelief, but again there’s a lot of peace, because we know that he’s being brought back home to his family. And it’s not complete closure for them because there’s still a lot of unanswered questions that we have, but at least they know that they can have him back home and there’s some comfort with that.”
Lovering is asking anyone with any information to call the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 763-691-2426 or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477.
“Some of the people who were friends with him at the time have passed away. There’s a lot of speculation and rumor that went around his disappearance that family had heard but nothing was ever substantiated. Like I said, they were told he went to California. We don’t know even know if he went to California, we have no idea if that’s where he went or not,” Lovering said. “From here, we’re hoping that maybe someone will call us with some information, give us some tips that we can go on. I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not, but we can be hopeful. But we’ve identified him, so that’s one step in the right direction.”
Lovering mentioned the Rindahl family still lives in Minnesota and Rindahl went to high school in the Twin Cities area. She said he was last living in the New Brighton area with a roommate around the summer of 1970, at the age of 22, but told his family he was heading to California.
“This remains an open and ongoing case,” said Capt. John Elder with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.
Lovering said Rae-Venter is well-known when it comes to genetic genealogy consulting and cold case files.
“Her name had come up when I had worked with several of the labs before, and all of these labs seem to know each other because they worked on cases together,” Lovering said. “And every time I brought up Barbara’s name, that I was working with her, everybody was very supportive and that was a very good choice to be working with her.”
Lovering believes utilizing Rae-Venter and Othram are the future of cold case investigations.
“Between her work and the lab of Othram, I believe that’s where everybody needs to be going right now,” Lovering said. “If they have cold cases and they have unidentified remains, they need to be making those phone calls just so they can get closure for the families.”
