This week is National Suicide Awareness Week. I am a local health care professional and I am very concerned about what I am seeing in the data regarding mental health, especially for the kids in Isanti county.
We have had several suicides in our county in the last few months. What can be done to prevent more? What can we do differently so when people are in a mental health crisis they know there is a community that cares about them?
A few years ago, there was a veteran who was attempting “suicide by cop” in our county. The veteran eventually saw a sticker on the Deputies car that said “Isanti County cares about our Veterans” The Veteran began to cry and said he needed help. The county Deputy said he would personally drive him to the VA and help him get the help he needed. This is who we are — we do not turn away from people who need help!
We are in a pivotal time history. We are in the middle of not only a pandemic, but also mental health crisis. The Federal Government gave local governments money to offset the impact of COVID in our communities. While most counties focused mostly on trying to figure out who they could help by buying more masks and plexiglass, our county also looked at the pandemic’s impact on the citizens’ mental health and asked if there was anything they could do to positively influence that.
One of the options chosen by Isanti County to help with the growing mental health crisis was to incorporate a program based on an evidence-based book and program about building mental health resilience called “Happiness Advantage” by Shawn Achor. It is unfortunate that the science behind the Happiness Advantage has been hijacked by those that care more about their political future than their neighbors, the residents of Isanti County.
There is abundant science behind the principles in the Happiness Advantage. For example, if you have a positive outlook you are more productive, you get sick less often, and you live longer.
How can you get these benefits? Here are just a few examples: Practice Gratitude, Journal, Help others, and Exercise — just 15 minutes a day! These and several other proven strategies are taught in this program, and it is all based in science!
During this election season, there is a lot of rhetoric flying around. None of this should be political. Mental health is a local public health priority. Let’s all be better humans and treat each other with respect.
Next time you are in line at a local establishment, take the time to look at the person next to you and think about what you can do to help them have a better day. Sometimes it might just be a smile, and acknowledging that, that person has value. Consider participating in one of the Happiness Advantage workshops held regularly in the county.
Isanti County, we’ve got this!
Let’s look around us and see each other as people we care about!
Not only am I a health care professional, but also, I am a Christian. I believe God is good and I want to share His love, healing, and grace wherever I can. Happiness is not exclusive only for Christians. Let’s not make this a religious or political issue. Mental health is a community issue.
Dr. Debbie Solomon is a Family Nurse Practitioner with M Health Fairview as well as an Associate Professor at Bethel University. She brings Bethel nursing students to Chisago and Isanti counties for their public health clinical rotation, where they learn about, among many other things, community mental health and resources.
