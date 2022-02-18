An extensive mail theft and check forgery scheme that impacted the entire Isanti County area, as well as North Branch, has ended after the arrest of a Cambridge man and woman.
Brian Lee Emerson, 37, is facing 20 felony counts of mail theft, check forgery, identity theft and drug possession.
Emerson was charged via criminal complaint on Feb. 9 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge. His first appearance is scheduled for March 23 before Judge John Klossner.
Emerson is facing 15 counts of felony mail theft; three felony counts of check forgery; one felony count of identity theft; one felony count of drug possession; and one misdemeanor count of drug possession.
Brittany Joy Nelson, 37, who has the same Cambridge address as Emerson, was also charged in connection with the case. Nelson was charged with one felony count of check forgery. She made her first court appearance on Feb. 9 before Judge Amy Brosnahan in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge. Bail for Nelson was set at $10,000 without conditions or $500 with conditions and her next court appearance was set for March 9.
The charges stem after a search warrant was executed after the vehicle Emerson was driving, which is owned by Nelson, was impounded following his arrest on Jan. 12. Emerson was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.
Upon arrest, Emerson was found to be in possession of a driver’s license belonging to a different adult. The vehicle contained various items of mail, checks, empty packages of items from the postal service and Amazon, newspapers, and Christmas cards of known, and previously unknown victims in various adjacent counties. In all 28 items were recovered in the search warrant.
Emerson has prior convictions for theft-related offenses to include check forgery on Nov. 3, 2021; mail theft on Nov. 3, 2021; receiving stolen property on Nov. 6, 2014; theft by swindle on Nov. 6, 2014; and check forgery on May 21, 2014.
According to the criminal complaints for Nelson and Emerson:
On Nov. 16, 2021, Isanti County investigator Wayne Seiberlich became involved with an investigation prompted by a report that an Isanti County resident was expecting checks from his financial institution to be delivered in the mail. The resident was concerned as the checks were never received and when he inquired into this, he learned that some of these very checks had already been fraudulently used. Around this time, Emerson and Nelson were observed on several occasions at various locations engaging in or attempting to pass stolen checks.
On Oct. 22, 2021, a male uses a check belonging to a victim at Kwik Trip in Princeton. The victim reported to law enforcement the check was stolen and no one had permission to use the checks. The check was written out for $30 and video surveillance of the transaction shows Emerson offering the check after arriving in the vehicle registered to Nelson, who is known to law enforcement as Emerson’s girlfriend.
On Oct. 24, 2021, a stolen check was written out to Emerson in the amount of $200 and cashed at Walmart in Princeton. Surveillance again shows Emerson arriving at the location driving the same vehicle that is owned by Nelson.
On Dec. 17, 2021, Emerson is seen on surveillance driving Nelson’s vehicle to the drive-thru window at a bank in Isanti County with Nelson as the front seat passenger. Emerson passes a stolen check to the teller in the amount of $600.
On Jan. 17, Isanti County investigators Seiberlich and Rob Bowker executed a search warrant on the impounded vehicle registered to Nelson.
The vehicle was impounded on Jan. 12 when Emerson drove it to Walmart and was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. The search warrant was as a result of the vehicle being identified in the community as being involved in various mail theft and check fraud matters reported in the community over the previous several months. During these incidents, the vehicle is often being driven by Emerson.
In all 28 items were recovered in the search warrant and are identified as follows:
• Item 1 was identified as checkbooks and checks taken from a mailbox in Athens Township. Two checks were recovered with some written out to Emerson for a total of $540.
• Item 2 was identified as checkbooks and checks taken from a mailbox in Chisago County, some of the checks were written out to Emerson and businesses.
• Item 3 was identified as a check written out to Emerson in the amount of $200 from Palm Entertainment. Seiberlich made contact with a representative of Palm Entertainment who confirmed the check in question was not made out to Emerson and was in a series of checks that had been taken in a burglary of the business six to eight months prior.
• Item 4 was identified as a check and was written out to Emerson from State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.
• Item 5 was identified as a Minnesota driver’s license belonging to another individual.
• Item 6 was identified as mail addressed to a residence in Cambridge, Cambridge Township. The owner of the residence was identified and was unaware his mail had been stolen.
• Item 7 was identified as a newspaper addressed to an address in North Branch. The owner of this residence was identified and reported a Christmas card had been stolen and there had been a check enclosed. The owner indicated other neighbors had been complaining of mail thefts that had occurred in the area recently.
• Item 8 was identified as mail addressed to a residence in Stacy, Oxford Township. The victims of this have been identified. They had made a report that their mail had been stolen on Dec. 10 and a Christmas card with an oil collections kit was stolen. Only the envelope was recovered. This same victim is also associated with the bottle of Trazadone pills that were recovered as Item 27.
• Item 9 was identified as mail addressed to a residence in Braham, Stanchfield Township, and the victim was identified.
• Item 10 was identified as mail addressed to a residence in Dalbo, Dalbo Township. This victim was identified and asked that the stolen mail be returned.
• Item 11 was identified as mail addressed to a residence in North Branch.
• Item 12 was identified as a packing slip receipt with a North Branch address and the victim was identified.
• Item 13 was identified as mail addressed to a residence in Bethel, Athens Township. The victim was identified and gave permission to destroy her stolen mail.
• Item 14 was identified as mail containing credit card paperwork with the credit card missing and addressed to a residence in Cambridge, Cambridge Township. Contact has not been able to be established with the victim identified.
• Item 15 was identified as Good Rx mail addressed to a residence in North Branch. The victim was identified and spoke with Seiberlich about the mail theft. The victim didn’t note any suspicious transactions but was encouraged to verify his accounts.
• Item 16 was identified as mail containing credit card paperwork with the credit card missing and addressed to a residence in North Branch.
• Item 17 was identified as mail addressed to a residence in North Branch. The victim was identified and spoke with investigators regarding her stolen mail. She checked her accounts and didn’t note any suspicious activity at that time.
• Item 18 was identified as a Christmas card addressed to a residence in Hinckley. Contact was made with these victims who reported that no other mail appeared to be missing and no suspicious activity on their financial accounts were noted at that time.
• Item 19 was identified as mail addressed to a residence in Cambridge, Cambridge Township. No contact has been made with this victim at this time.
• Item 20 was identified as an opened mail package addressed to a residence in Cambridge, Cambridge Township.
• Item 21 was identified as a newspaper addressed to a residence in Cambridge, Springvale Township. The victim has been contacted and reported a suspicious charge for a magazine subscription recently and gave permission to destroy the stolen newspaper.
• Item 22 was identified as an opened mail package addressed to a residence in Cambridge, Isanti Township. Contact was made with the homeowner who reported that a theft occurred on Jan. 1 involving an Amazon confirmed delivery that they never received. This is believed to be the packaging that originally contained their order of a pair of $70 Gore Tex gloves and a $17 phone charger.
• Item 23 was identified as a first class mail packaged opened and addressed to a residence in Spencer Brook Township.
• Item 24 was identified as miscellaneous mail with no designated address identifiable found throughout the vehicle.
• Item 25 was identified as a newspaper addressed to a residence in Braham, Maple Ridge Township. Contact was made with the homeowner who was unaware of the theft and gave permission to destroy the newspaper.
• Item 26 was identified as numerous packages of zippered clear plastic bags found in the center console. These contained a dark-colored metal smoking device, 1.8 grams of a green plant-like material which field-tested positive for marijuana and three identifiable Adderall pills, a schedule II controlled substance.
• Item 27 was identified as a bottle of Trazadone addressed to victim of item No. 8. This item was found in the back passenger compartment in a tool bag.
• Item 28 was identified as a green-colored book titled “Microscopiok” which was determined to have been originally packaged in Item 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.