Whether you’re in a state forest or in your backyard, campfires should be constructed and maintained with safety in mind.
Use a designated fire ring or build a campfire in an area cleared of combustible materials 5 feet in all directions around the fire. Campfires must be 3 feet or less in diameter and not more than 3 feet in height.
Here are some thoughts to keep in mind when building and putting out a campfire:
• Think before you strike. Check the burning restrictions for your area before lighting a campfire.
• Select a level spot a safe distance away from trees, low overhead branches, shrubs, dry grass, or logs to prevent the fire from escaping, and clear all combustibles within 5 feet.
• Have a shovel and water available at the campfire site for extinguishing campfires.
• Supervise the fire at all times. Even a light breeze could cause the fire to spread.
• Extinguish the campfire with water using the “drown and stir” method.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources indicated that Chisago and Isanti counties both are restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from warm temperatures and dry conditions.
The restrictions also apply in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Hennepin, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright counties.
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.
“Wildfire risk increases each year after the snow melts and before grass greens up,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Spring burning restrictions help to reduce the number of wildfires, especially those caused by debris burning.”
Reynolds encourages residents to use alternatives to burning to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For more information, visit the wildfire prevention page of the DNR website.
People cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a debris fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.
Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.
