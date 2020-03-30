Press release provided by Isanti County Sheriff’s Office
On March 27, at 9:15 p.m., Isanti County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call of a vehicle on fire in the trees at Palm Street Northwest and 323rd Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township.
Upon arrival, deputies found a Suburban type vehicle had crashed into the trees and was fully engulfed in flames. Deputies could not see inside the vehicle due to the fire. Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the fire and found a deceased person inside the vehicle. Due to the extent of damage from the fire, deputies could not obtain any registration information as the VIN and license plates were all burned and they could not identify the body inside. The body was sent to Midwest Medical Examiner’s office and the vehicle was impounded.
A short time later, deputies were advised a family member had called to report a missing person who had left Mora around 730 p.m. and had not arrived home. It was determined the missing person was involved in the fatal accident and was identified as Douglas Erickson, 57 of Isanti.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
