I feel that is the million dollar question — pun intended. Of course there are many things that can be bought and bring us happiness, but in my opinion, I don’t feel those can bring me overall happiness.
Let’s say you have a giant home, a nice reliable vehicle and maybe a few toys. On top of that, finances are not an issue. I can say, that may relieve a great deal of stress, but there can be problems behind closed doors.
There could be a great deal of family drama. Maybe you don’t have a relationship with your parents, or children. Now that can be difficult and maybe it is a struggle for many years.
No one is perfect, right? And I’m not judging anyone by any means, but it can be hard to say how much money can buy based on one’s personal life.
We could even take a look at famous people. Britney Spears had it all. A huge career and fame, but with fame comes drama, and many get caught up in drugs and alcohol or are taken advantage of due to their money.
Oh and not to mention, if you have money, you could now be a target for robbery or burglary.
The other side of things could be mental health. From a personal standpoint, that is what proved to me that money doesn’t buy happiness.
When I was young we didn’t describe feelings as depression and anxiety. You are young and go through changes, so it could be temporary.
When I came home from the military, I struggled deeply with depression for many reasons I won’t detail, as we all can experience different issues. But that’s when I learned depression is real.
My college was being paid for. I had enough money to support myself through it, but that wasn’t helping. It took me about two years to get to a healthy point and I started to become more motivated about my future.
I can say I’ve had ups and downs since then. Life constantly changes and there can be some really rough times. Especially the last two years. I’m pretty sure there is a huge shortage of therapists — not because they quit during COVID, but because so many people are now taking control of their mental health and engaging in therapy.
To those of you that don’t have as much of a struggle with mental health or are able to stay strong and keep moving forward, cheers! And to those that are still dealing with it, you’ve got this!
What I’ve learned is: There are certain things you can buy to assist with happiness.
Maybe it’s an emotional support animal. I have four pets, (yes four, all to myself) and those are my children that constantly entertain me. If it wasn’t for them, I would have too much time on my hands, which leaves more time for my mind to over-think.
Or a journal — an inexpensive item that is simple and could certainly help some people. When it comes to life changes, maybe it is buying a house. Buying your first car, and that could be a huge step forward in your life. Travel is one of my favorite things to spend my money on, even if it’s a day trip or a weekend getaway. I will continue to travel for life and that makes me happy.
Money is stressful. And while the world is dealing with inflation, money is considerably stressful. So, do you think money can buy happiness?
Nikki Hallman is the community editor of the County News Review.
