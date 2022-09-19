Nicole Hallman.jpg

I feel that is the million dollar question — pun intended. Of course there are many things that can be bought and bring us happiness, but in my opinion, I don’t feel those can bring me overall happiness.

Let’s say you have a giant home, a nice reliable vehicle and maybe a few toys. On top of that, finances are not an issue. I can say, that may relieve a great deal of stress, but there can be problems behind closed doors.

