A Braham woman will be sentenced at the end of April for felony first-degree assault against an infant.
Alicia Dolores Mohrland, 22, was charged Aug. 14, 2019, in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge before Judge John Klossner with felony first-degree assault, causing great bodily harm, regarding an incident that happened on Aug. 12, 2019, in Braham.
On Feb. 26, 2020, a plea hearing was held, also before Klossner, where Mohrland entered a petition to enter a guilty plea to the felony charge, which also carries an aggravating factor of the child being particularly vulnerable due to his status as a foster child in her home. Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 30, 2020, before Klossner.
According to the criminal complaint, first responders were dispatched on Aug. 12, 2019, to a medical call along the 220 block of Beechwood Avenue South in the city of Braham on a report of an 18-month-old child having difficulty breathing.
When Mohrland was asked what happened, she stated he wasn’t eating and throwing a temper tantrum, and she was going to put him in time out, so she tossed him in the playpen and thought he may have hit his head on the door. As Mohrland was explaining, she made an underarm throwing gesture.
When Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart asked her to explain how far she tossed the infant, she walked toward the playpen, stopped at the door entrance, roughly 8 feet from the playpen, and made a tossing motion. She then returned to the couch and stated, “I hurt my baby,” before explaining the child had experienced previous abuse from his biological parents.
As Baumgart was speaking with Mohrland, she stated, “I didn’t mean for it to happen.” Baumgart asked her again to explain how far it was she tossed the child. She confirmed it was approximately 6 to 7 feet when asked again by Baumgart.
When asked for verification, Mohrland said she was frustrated with the temper tantrum the victim was having and she threw him from the door of the nursery into the playpen. When asked if she thought he may have struck his head on anything, she said she believed so and it could possibly be the door handle to the closet, which was right next to the playpen, or on the playpen’s crossbar.
When Mohrland was asked if she observed the child shaking, as if from a seizure, following the event, she said yes.
Court records show Mohrland, who lived in Morrison County before moving to Braham in approximately August 2018, received a stay of imposition from Morrison County in March 2018 for a felony theft charge. She was sentenced to 30 days in the Morrison County Jail and five years supervised probation, ending on March 21, 2023.
