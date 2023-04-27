Allina Health is pleased to again offer free skin checks on Melanoma Monday, which falls on the first Monday in May — or Monday, May 1.

Schedule a free screening by calling 612-262-6800. Walk-in appointments are not available. Be sure to mention ‘MELANOMA MONDAY’ and indicate which location you prefer to be seen. If you have not been seen at an Allina Health location before, you may be asked to provide some basic information to get scheduled.

Load comments