Allina Health is pleased to again offer free skin checks on Melanoma Monday, which falls on the first Monday in May — or Monday, May 1.
Schedule a free screening by calling 612-262-6800. Walk-in appointments are not available. Be sure to mention ‘MELANOMA MONDAY’ and indicate which location you prefer to be seen. If you have not been seen at an Allina Health location before, you may be asked to provide some basic information to get scheduled.
Allina Health Cancer Institute and Allina Health dermatology will be offering the skin cancer screenings at the following Allina Health location:
Cambridge Clinic
701 S. Dellwood Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
“Melanoma is often curable when found and treated early. Unfortunately, it can have serious consequences when it goes undetected,” said dermatologist Elizabeth Farhat, MD. “Screenings can save lives. Melanoma Monday is a wonderful opportunity to also raise awareness about skin cancer overall and the steps we can take to protect our skin and check for concerning changes.”
Most skin cancer can be prevented by practicing sun-safe techniques, such as avoiding tanning beds, using sunscreen and wearing sun protective clothing. The ABCDE warning signs can help you find melanoma early:
A – Asymmetry. The mole or lesion is not symmetrical; part of it doesn’t look like the rest.
B – Border. The border of the mole of the lesion is irregular or jagged.
C – Color. The mole has variations in color (black, brown, gray or red) or the color has changed.
D – Diameter. The mole size is greater than 6 mm or the size of a pencil eraser.
E – Evolution. Any change in the mole, such as bleeding, growing, or tenderness.
Not all skin cancers look alike. The signs above are classic symptoms, and some skin cancers may appear different. If you notice any skin changes, particularly a growing, changing or bleeding spot, contact your provider.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.