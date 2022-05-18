Moon Photo 0519.JPG

A total lunar eclipse that could be seen throughout the region during the evening on Sunday, May 15, left the moon with a red glow.

During a lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the darkest part of the earth’s shadow, which is called the umbra.

In this situation the moon gets a reddish hue because blue and green light is more easily scattered by dust particles in the atmosphere, making the orange and red more visible.

Lunar eclipses are called “blood moons” because of this phenomenon.

This unedited photo was taken by Gunnar Balstad in Stillwater with an 8-inch Meade telescope and a Nikon D5300 camera.

