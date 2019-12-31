Since February 2018 the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office TRIAD program has helped seniors and law enforcement connect, and through their partnership seniors have become more educated and aware and the Sheriff’s Office has become more familiar with seniors in the area.
For TRIAD coordinator Isanti County Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering and members, the program is more than just a way to connect with seniors and get them information they need — it’s about friendship and connecting those seniors to others in the area.
“Our partnership with our seniors benefits our office as well as the seniors. To have that partnership and open lines of communication and putting a face to a name, helps us all work together in our community,” Lovering said.
TRIAD member John Anderson not only has gained knowledge through the program, but he’s also made relationships with other seniors throughout his time with the group.
“We really enjoy being here, and everything Lisa has done for us. She is phenomenal and really helps to provide us with learning opportunities, and shares with us things that are going on in the community,” Anderson said. “We’ve gotten to know people in the area through being involved and it’s always a fun time when we can get together.”
For TRIAD member Carol Ann Smith the importance of connecting law enforcement with seniors goes beyond education and takes more of a focus on independence.
“For me, the thing I really appreciate the most is the intention of the group and presenters to keep seniors in their homes for as long as they can, and to keep them safe, independent and smart,” Smith said.
Each month the group meets and learns about a topic of importance or interest to the members.
“We have had many speakers come in as well as educated many seniors in our community on a variety of topics that pertain to them. We also hosted the state TRIAD conference where we had speakers from across the state, including Don Shelby,” Lovering said.
“Members can suggest topics; otherwise I pick events by the month, such as fire prevention month, open enrollment or topics that are affecting seniors, such as maybe we see a rise in certain frauds or scams,” Lovering added.
The topics presented include a variety of things beneficial to those who attend, according to member Peggy Carpenter.
“It’s been very educational being a part of TRIAD. We set what kind of things we want to learn about — some of those have included scams, fraud, AARP, information from attorneys, preplanning for retirement and the future; so many things we didn’t event realize our community has access to,” Carpenter said.
The group is currently made up of 30 members that attend regular meetings, and they’re always looking to add more, according to Lovering.
For more information, call Lisa Lovering at 763-689-2141.
