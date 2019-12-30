The Rush City-Braham wrestling team’s desire to add another coach is one step closer to becoming a reality.
During the Dec. 16 meeting of the Braham School Board, the board was presented with information on the breakdown of players-to-coaches ratios for surrounding areas, as well as other sports within the district.
“The data he (High School Principal/Activities Director Shawn Kuhnke Braham) provided, I think, is quite clear,” Superintendent Ken Gagner said. “The last two meetings it’s been brought up about possibly adding a junior high coach.”
“It would impact about 10 to 12 events per year, where we have junior high wrestlers participating. He did speak to Rush City, and Rush City is not opposed, if these numbers and ratios were to stay, Rush City would not be opposed to helping to hire a junior high coach,” Gagner added.
The recommendation to add a coach to the wrestling team for the 2020-2021 school year came from Kuhnke, according to Gagner, as long as the numbers stay consistent with previous years.
The average number of participants over the last three years for grades 7-12 is 27, with two coaches, making the average 13.5 kids per coach, the highest average throughout the area.
“Not that there isn’t a need for this year, but one thing I’ve been fairly clear with our folks, is that once our budget is in place and set, we stick with what we’ve got,” Gagner said.
“The recommendation from our activities director would be that if these numbers and the ratio stays, that next year we hire a junior high coach for wrestling,” Gagner added, noting the cost would be in the $1,300 to $1,500 range per district depending on experience.
“If those numbers hold, this would be a safety thing too, and the coach expressed that at our last meeting too,” said board chair Steven Eklund.
In other business
• Amaya Leniz and Luke Bendickson were selected as the Triple “A” Award winners, an honor sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League awarded to high school seniors with strong academics and who participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
• Jan. 21 was put back into the school calendar as a day of school for students due to a previous snow day used.
• The student council is currently working with the Braham Event Center to plan youth events during the remainder of the school year for students kindergarten through 12th grade.
• The schools will soon be participating in Pennies for Patients; high school representatives will be meeting with a representative to finalize their plan.
• The board will hold its organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.