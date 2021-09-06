North Branch is the recipient of the 2021 City of Excellence Award from the League of Minnesota Cities for expanding high-speed internet access within the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dan Greensweig and Luke Fischer from the League of Minnesota Cities attended the North Branch City Council meeting on Aug. 24 to award the city for its action during the pandemic in bringing high-speed internet service to the community.
“Thank you for your membership,” Greensweig said. “We appreciate the long relationship we’ve dealt with the city of North Branch. I wanted to come here tonight to say that.”
Before presenting the council with the award, Fischer created a video to describe their project and how this led to earning the award.
Mayor Jim Swenson and City Administrator Renae Fry spoke in the video about how they dealt with the fixed wireless project that the council had been working on for four years. COVID-19 set their project into motion when they received COVID-19 CARES Act dollars.
“We felt that COVID is clearly impacting our communities’ ability to communicate, and having a reliable internet, in our opinion, was directly related to COVID,” Fry said.
Since CARES Act dollars were not allowed to go toward capital projects, this is where the city thought outside the box, finding a way to bring high-speed internet to the community.
“What we ended up doing was utilizing the COVID money for things that were clearly approved, public safety,” Fry said. “That created some budget savings and my council then was bold enough to use those budget savings to invest in the fixed wireless network.”
The council and staff formed a public-private partnership that would create high-speed internet for all residents. The project was completed in May 2021. Fry said that a Minnesota company will operate and maintain the network under an equipment lease agreement with the city.
The completion of this project is what earned North Branch the City of Excellence Award. Awards are recognized in the League publications and promotional activities for outstanding programs or projects.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership association committed to promoting excellence in the local government.
North Branch approves ECE’s
mutual aid agreement
The East Central Energy electric cooperative created a contract agreement to provide additional support for labor and routine maintenance with the Water and Light Commission in North Branch.
The council members approved of this contract agreement and expressed their thanks for supporting the city.
“I want to say publicly, I am grateful for ECE and their willingness to step in and be a part of bringing this whole coalition together so that we can be more effective and serving our customers here in the city of North Branch more efficiently and with excellence,” City Council Member Kelly Neider said.
The city of North Branch currently has only two linemen to complete all work within the Water and Light commission. This includes being on-call for all residents 24/7.
“If one them went on vacation and one of them got COVID, we would be in a hurting unit here in the city of North Branch,” Neider said.
