With a proposed city levy increase of 2.99%, the North Branch City Council is looking toward the future with hopes of business and residential growth as well as paying off debt and saving for future projects and maintenance.
During the city’s truth in taxation meeting on Dec. 4, Joe Starks, city financial director, gave an overview of the city’s finances as well as the budget and plans going forward into 2020.
“The purpose of tonight’s meeting is to educate everyone, understand how your property tax is determined and how the city budgeting process impacts it,” Starks said as he began the presentation.
“All throughout this budget process we tried to stay true to our vision, which is, ‘North Branch is a growing and safe community with outstanding natural and recreational amenities and opportunities for all, well maintained infrastructure, vibrant business districts and neighborhoods, and provides residents with an excellent quality of life,’ ” Starks said.
The city’s financial objectives going forward into the new budget year include continuing to pay down debt, maintaining adequate reserves, and maintaining fiscal responsibility so that the city can provide the highest level of service at the lowest possible cost to residents, according to Starks.
In order to accomplish the city’s mission and vision, the council has set the proposed city levy increase at 2.99%, which would have an approximate $11 per year increase on a median valued home at $215,000.
The 2.99% levy increase would take the city levy from $4,711,175 in 2019 to $4,852,661 in 2020.
“When we first started this process — we’ve had several budget meetings — the preliminary levy at the beginning of the process was 6%, so all throughout the process we’ve continued to find ways to lower the levy down to less than half of what it was. It’s also well below the five-year average of 4%, and the proposed levy is going towards funding our current existing service level,” Starks said.
He went on to explain the city hadn’t added anything to the budget in regards to new service, under the 2.99% proposed levy.
“Part of the levy goes towards funding our general fund, our general fund funds the operating budget of several general fund departments, public works, public safety, that’s how it’s funded,” Starks said.
Displaying a graph with data from the last 10 years, Starks illustrated the general fund levy history, noting the change in funding.
“This graph here shows going all the way back to 2009, and the red line across shows it unchanged up until 2019. What it shows is that the general fund budget just now, this year, in 2019 is at 2009 levels,” Starks said.
Explaining the change and the fact the levels are now back at the 2009 levels, Starks illustrated the fact that the city cut many positions over that time.
“In 2009 we had to cut many positions and we really haven’t gotten as much done in those 10 years as would be expected,” Starks said.
While the general fund levy history is increasing, the city tax rate trend is decreasing, according to Starks.
“Every single year since 2015 the city tax rate has decreased; when factoring in the 2020 projections, it is projected to have dropped 21% since 2015 or 12 percentage points, so the city is definitely doing its part,” Starks said as he explained the city tax rate trend slide available for the audience.
Noting the importance of not only paying attention to the city’s levy percentage, but paying attention to the city tax rate, Starks explained the decrease in the tax rate since 2005 of 7.23%.
“I think this shows that departments are conservative with their budgets and spending; we’re also adding tax base; we’re a growing community, and it’s kept the city’s tax rate down,” Starks said.
When comparing the city to surrounding cities and cities of the same size, Starks noted North Branch’s city tax rate to be less than the majority.
After explaining a bit about the 2020 budget and plans going forward, Starks stressed to residents the importance of being informed and understanding their taxes in general.
“The big thing to keep in mind is that your property tax bill is based on a couple things: your property value and your tax rate,” Starks said.
He also explained the city’s tax rate is going down, but other rates and levies may be increasing.
“Say the city tax rate remained unchanged, if your property value goes up, or it goes down, your property tax bill will go up or it could go down,” Starks said. “Conversely, if your property value stays the same and your city tax rate goes up or down, your tax bill could go up or down.”
“What it shows is that the city is controlling what they can control, so that’s leading to a decrease on your property tax bill. We’re aggressively working to pay down debt, and the overall impact on a median value home is $11 per year,” Starks added.
He also explained other reasons for property tax bill variations year to year, which include market value changes, budgets and levies of multiple jurisdictions, special assessments, voter approved referendums, changes in aid and revenue from state and federal governments and state legislative changes.
Resources were given to those with problems in regards to their estimated market value.
For 2020, the only appeal method is through MN Tax Court: https://mn.gov/tax-court/, 651-539-3260. For taxes payable 2021, contact the Chisago County Assessor’s Office at 651-213-8550 and be prepared to schedule an on-site visit at your home. If you still disagree with your property’s value, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization in the spring. You must appeal to the local board before appealing to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.
The City Council will be adopting the final levy at its Dec. 10 meeting; watch for an updated story in next week’s edition.
