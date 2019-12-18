The Dec. 10 North Branch City Council meeting agenda was packed to the brim including the swearing in of a new officer for the city, a proclamation honoring the high school volleyball team as well as updates on business, a conclusion to the ARMER radio battle and miscellaneous other business.
Up first was the addition of Officer Emily Cox to the North Branch Police Department, and a swearing in conducted by Police Chief Dan Meyer, in the presence of family and friends.
Cox, who received her B.A. degree in criminal justice and psychology in 2017, comes to the department from the Becker area and has ambitions of becoming a member of Chisago County’s multi-jurisdictional Crisis Negotiation Team and/or working with victims of sex trafficking.
Cox recently began her training to become a field training officer with the department.
Upon completion of Cox’s swearing in, North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson honored the North Branch girls volleyball team for its success at the state volleyball tournament Nov. 7-9.
“I want to tell you, as I did before, you guys will never forget this — three years in a row playing state championship games, that’s beyond phenomenal. I’m very proud of every single one of you for what you’ve done, so thank you,” said Swenson to team representatives at the meeting.
The team, including Kylie Kline, Paige Sheehan, Galytea Pierce, Chloe Fortuna, Paige Peaslee, Cianna Selbitschka, Lindsey Bunes, Emily Benedict, Macy Brodin, Katie Anderson, Lydia Kuhlman, Kristi Pilz, Haley Hadrava, Maddie Helin, and Reagan Irons, led by head coach Mike Selbitschka and assistant coaches Steve Dickhudt, Tammi Minke, Taylor Essen, and Ron Trunk finished their season with a record of 29 wins and 5 losses.
Also on the agenda for the meeting was the annual MS4 meeting presentation. City Engineer Lee Gustafson was on hand during the meeting to present the council with an update of the accomplishments from 2018 to 2019 and to receive public comment on the city’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit.
The city of North Branch was designated as an MS4 community by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and as a part of that designation the city is required to have an annual meeting to update council and the community.
Gustafson explained that not only cities are regulated, but watershed districts, colleges and MnDOT are as well, and the problem they all face, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, is stormwater runoff as the leading source of water pollution.
“The entire premise of this program is to make sure that we’re protecting the waters of our state,” Gustafson said. “This should be obvious, but everything that goes down the drain typically ends up in a lake, wetland or creek.”
A part of the permit, Gustafson explained there are six minimum control measures, which include public education and outreach,public participation and involvement, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site stormwater runoff control, post-construction stormwater management, and pollution prevention and good housekeeping for municipal operations.
Highlighting the control measures as well as the city’s efforts to adhere to them, Gustafson explained throughout the previous year the city had zero illicit discharges reported or identified and field staff as well as city staff were educated on how to continue the success.
“Fortunately the city had zero illicit discharges, which is very key and commending to city staff and the community as a whole,” Gustafson said.
The next steps for the city, as laid forward by Gustafson, include continuing to implement the MS4 program by completing inspections and maintenance on a timely basis, continuing efforts of MS4 education, staff training, and program review and evaluation as needed.
The MS4 Permit update is expected to be complete in early 2020, and once that information is received there may be changes the city will need to consider, according to Gustafson.
In other business
• The City Council unanimously approved both a user agreement as well as a subscriber agreement with Chisago County in regards to the ARMER radio system, allowing the city to continue use of the system. The user agreement came at an initial fee of $575 per radio per year for 2020, for the Motorola radios acquired in 2012, with future amounts to be determined by a direct cost calculation, not controlled by Chisago County. The amount for 2021 is expected to decrease to $251. The initial fee with be in addition to a $30 fee per radio annually.
The subscriber agreement, which applies to the newer radios, set into service in 2018, which are all county owned, will come at a cost of $890 in 2020; $575 of that is the user component and $315 will be placed into a dedicated fund with the county for replacement radios. According to City Administrator Renae Fry, there is currently $22,500 set aside in the account for the city of North Branch to use in the future.
The user fee is expected to drop in 2021 to $251, with the additional the $315 replacement fee still attached.
The council unanimously voted to put the issue to bed and sign into the agreement with the county.
• North Branch Finance Director Joe Starks updated the council on year to date finances.
“At this point in the year we’re still looking pretty good,” Starks said. “The wastewater, stormwater, municipal liquor funds all have revenues that exceed expenditures; the general fund and EDA operational fund, their revenues are less than expenses at this time of the year being we just received our second half tax payment last week. So we will see additional revenue in December here.”
Starks explained the report was current to the end of November.
•The city approved the 2020 levy of $4,852,661, a 2.99% increase from 2019’s levy of $4,711,175.
