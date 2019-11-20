A former Cambridge City Council member is once again on the council after being appointed to an open seat during the council’s Nov. 18 meeting.
Joe Morin, who served on the council from 2001-2006 and from 2014-2018 was appointed to the vacant seat previously held by the late Marlys Palmer. Morin will serve in the seat until Dec. 31, 2020, with the seat being on the November 2020 general election ballot.
The city received a total of six applications for the open seat and conducted interviews with all six applicants. Besides Morin, other candidates for the vacant council position included Barb Kruschel, Roland “Rollie” Lange, Sharon Martens, Tom Schibilla and Randy Westby.
All of the candidates were interviewed during the council’s Nov. 4 meeting with the exception of Martens, who was out of town on a long-planned vacation. The council interviewed Martens at its Nov. 18 meeting, and following her interview the council voted on the position.
Mayor Jim Godfrey and Council Members Bob Shogren and Kersten Barfknecht-Conley voted for Morin to fill the open seat while Council Member Lisa Iverson voted for Tom Schibilla.
“I would like to thank everybody that applied for this position. I think we had a lot of very, very good candidates, and because we can only appoint one we might have several that are disappointed, and I guess I would encourage each and every one of you to run in 2020 when there’s two positions on council available,” Iverson said.
“I would like to thank everybody for taking the time to be civilly active,” Godfrey added, and encouraged the candidates who were not selected for the open seat to participate in other areas of city government.
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe mentioned there are open seats on the city’s Planning Commission and Parks, Trails & Recreation Commission.
In voting for Schibilla, Iverson thought since there was only about a year left on the open seat, it would give someone who previously hadn’t served on council a chance to learn more about being a council member.
“This is a really hard one. ... We all know Joe (Morin) can do this and would do a great job, but it would also be a good time for somebody to get a taste of the council to see if they like would like to run again. I’m going to vote for Tom (Schibilla). ... Just because it’s short term and I think it’s a good opportunity for someone to get their feet wet,” Iverson said.
Other council members said they were going to select Morin due to his experience on the council.
“I would pick Morin because he has years of experience on this council and it’s a short appointment and he’s not going to need to be trained — he knows how it works,” Shogren said.
“Joe has had a lot of experience, he can step in, and we’ve only got a year left, so I’m going to go with Joe (Morin) as well,” said Barfknecht-Conley.
Morin has been a Cambridge resident for over 23 years, and on his candidate application he identified the tax rate, public safety and public works as the top three priorities the city should work on.
In other action the Council:
• Held a hearing regarding Applebee’s failed alcohol compliance check conducted on Oct. 23. Woulfe explained the city conducted alcohol compliance checks just prior to the renewal of the restaurant’s intoxicating liquor license to ensure compliance with state liquor laws. According to the Cambridge police report, a server at Applebee’s served alcohol to two 19-year-olds. Following a discussion with the Applebee’s representatives, per city ordinance, Applebee’s liquor license will be suspended for one day on Monday, Nov. 25, and will be subject to a $500 fine.
• Approved a variance request from Aldi to build an addition on the north side of the building. The addition is proposed to be 9 feet from the property line. This is a side yard property line, and it is adjacent to a street, so city code requires a 15-foot setback. Aldi’s engineer working on the project contacted the city with several different options for the proposed addition and it was decided the north expansion with a variance is the best option.
• Approved a street closure request from Chris Gibbs. Gibbs, along with event sponsors Larson’s Cycle, Crankin to Cure Cancer and Cross Fer Tots, requested to close a portion of Second Avenue Southwest by Cambridge City Park. They are holding a cycling event to raise funds for Toys for Tots. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. This is the fourth year of the event, but the first year they requested the road closure.
