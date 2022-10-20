After losing his best friend at the age of 12 in 2017, Ty Valland has been spreading awareness by participating in events and sharing two words.
Those two words? “You matter.”
When Kaiden Kauffman was just 12 years old, he took his own life, leaving his loved ones and Valland in disbelief.
According to family and friends, Kauffman was a bright and goofy boy who is remembered for his love of playing jokes on everyone.
The friends met when they were just toddlers at a birthday party that Valland’s older brother Reese was invited to.
Shortly after, they started preschool together at Heavenly Sunshine. They went on to attend the Minnesota Center School, a year-round school. His class only consisted of 13 students, creating a best friend bond.
“He always helped me with my classwork,” Valland said.
Valland has severe dyslexia and has always struggled to keep up with other students, but Kauffman always made sure to be there for him. That’s what made him such a special friend.
A week after losing his best friend, Valland quoted Forrest Gump in a letter he wrote about Kauffman: “He would always be my partner. And at times when the project was out of my ability, Kaiden would say, ‘Forget it, let’s just not do it.’ I knew he could do that assignment but he always took the missing grade with me. This is who Kaiden was to me. ... I will miss ‘my best good friend.’”
Finding out
Valland and Kaiden enjoyed their pre-teen years, often jumping on the trampoline and playing outside at Kauffman’s house.
But one day, Kauffman didn’t show up to school.
“I just thought he was sick or something,” Valland said.
As Ty’s mother, Tara Valland, was sitting in the school parking lot waiting to pick up Ty, she received an email. The school sent one to all the parents at the end of the day, informing them a student had passed away.
“I knew when I got the letter, “ Tara said. “I told him right away that Kaiden had died. We went home, let him process. I talked to Sarah (Kauffman’s aunt) and confirmed what I had thought, and then I went down to his room and explained what had happened and he pretty much just said he needed to go see Dawn (Kauffman’s grandmother and guardian).”
When Ty found out how Kauffman passed away, it didn’t seem real.
“I was just shocked. Didn’t believe it. I went down to my room and just kinda sat there for a bit, let it process. Cried a little bit,” he said.
Kauffman took his own life on Sept. 22, 2017. He was just 12 years old.
“I mean, you joke around, you know, like a kid, ‘Oh, I’m going to kill myself,’” Ty said. “We’d be joking around and I just didn’t think he meant it.”
Kauffman never expressed any of his thoughts to Ty, leading him to think there was nothing wrong.
Ty’s family had been fairly open about what suicide is, but he still didn’t comprehend exactly what it meant at the age of 12. Going to school over the next few weeks would be some of the most difficult days for Ty.
“I think for Ty, school is the hardest for him — to go through the days without [Kaiden],” Tara said.
Although Ty made it to school, he spent most of his time in the bathroom with a couple other friends.
“I have to give a lot of credit to [their teachers] Terri Emmons and John Droubie,” Tara said. “From her just checking in on them whenever, from Mr. Droubie saying, ‘Hey Ty, why don’t you come and see me,’ just to check in on them. Those two were very beneficial, I’m sure not just for Ty.”
Emmons supported Ty and other students. When Ty was in eighth grade, she led the students in releasing lanterns in Kauffman’s honor.
The school had a hard time dealing with the situation. Tara mentioned they didn’t include Kauffman in the yearbook that year. It may have been an oversight, but it may have been to avoid other students thinking about suicide.
“That’s what I think John Droubie and Terri Emmons changed,” Tara said.
The struggle
Kaiden struggled with a number of mental health problems growing up. He had been going to therapy and put in behavioral placements to get help.
“I never thought he would have done that because he was going to get help right,” Dawn said. “We had a mental health social worker, we had this support that was supposed to be helping him, and he struggled.”
Kaiden wasn’t able to open up completely with his family and friends, but he wrote in a journal that wasn’t seen until after his passing.
“It shed light. Almost like how tormented he was, by how he felt. It was very evident in his writing,” Tara said.
Kaiden was getting help from the county and at home. Dawn and Kaiden’s aunt, Sarah, even tried yoga, aromatherapy and a diet change.
“He really wanted to do the right things, it’s just, he couldn’t do the right things,” Dawn said. “He had a whole ton of issues going on, and I could only imagine how heavy of a load that is for a 12-year-old boy.”
Moving forward
The first time Ty got an idea to bring awareness and honor Kauffman was on a day he was struggling.
“I allowed him to stay home multiple times and was getting the (attendance) letters,” Tara said. “As we’re arguing on the way to school, he walked into the store and (got) a bag of candy bars that were Kaiden’s favorite and said, ‘If I have to go to school, you’re buying me these.”
He would hand them out at school and let people know they were Kauffman’s favorite candy.
Ty has now been doing something for Kauffman every year since.
“Ty and I come up with ideas together, and Ty typically picks whatever he is going to do that year,” Tara said.
Most recently, Ty adopted a highway in honor of Kauffman. As a family, they participated in a suicide awareness walk as well as the Isanti Rodeo Parade where Ty made ribbons to hand out that said “You matter.”
“A lot of people were very supportive along the (parade) route,” Dawn Kauffman-Mace, Kaiden’s grandmother, said. “They were like, ‘Wow, that is so cool,’ because they had people who passed away from suicide.”
Tara said that event was the most rewarding for Dawn and Ty because they were able to connect with so many people.
Despite the positive things Ty has been doing to honor Kaiden, it doesn’t make it any easier.
“Ty has not attended school on that day (of Kaiden’s passing) since, not once. So we switched it to be something Ty does on Ty’s birthday,” Tara said.
There is one thing that Ty chooses to do on the day Kaiden passed away.
“I read his funeral obituary on his death day, that’s about what I do. It makes me remember him,” he said.
Some say time can heal, but it has been five years and Kauffman’s passing still affects Ty every day.
“My perspective as his parent, I don’t know that time has helped. I think because of being at such an adolescent age and all of these milestones, it will take a lot of time,” Tara said.
Ty has celebrated his first day of high school, got his first car and will soon graduate, all without his best friend by his side.
“I don’t like thinking about it. I don’t like ever bringing it up in my brain,” Ty said.
He has gone to therapy since Kaiden’s passing and still struggles to share his emotions. Despite his feelings, there are two people that have kept him going.
“My mom and Dawn. They’ve been there a lot. Especially all the things Dawn did for me and Tristan (a friend from school) after the fact,” Ty said.
Tristan was another close friend of Ty and Kaiden. Ty still keeps in touch with Tristan, but the loss of their friend created a deep sadness between the two.
“I think the biggest reason they have drifted apart is because for the two of them to look at each other, it’s too many bad memories,” Tara said.
Unfortunately, spending time together is just too difficult for Ty. He makes sure to check in with Tristan, but they don’t see each other outside of school.
Dawn gained custody of Kaiden and his brother Logan when they were very young.
The loss of Kaiden brought his grandmother and Ty closer together. Dawn still attends soccer games and other special events of Ty’s.
“I love it. It’s awesome,” Ty said.
Dawn really enjoys supporting Ty.
“All those things you want your friends there for, as a parent, I try to keep an eye on the kids to know what they’re doing,” Dawn said.
Advice for others
“You don’t ever take a comment not seriously,” Dawn said. “And you listen, but more with your heart than anything, because that’s really going to tell you a lot. You’re hearing what they’re saying, but usually it’s your intuition and your feeling.”
Because Kaiden was so young, some of the help he was receiving was not completely fitting.
“I think more road blocks were hit because of his age,” Tara said.
Dawn mentioned this is nothing negative toward those that were helping, but if she had another chance, she would do things differently.
“I would tell someone whose child is struggling with mental health issues, be very careful where you let them go. Be very careful. Do as much research as you can about where they are going. Don’t always trust that everything is going to be a magic cure, because it’s not,” Dawn said.
Tara mentioned how medications may not be of help in this situation, but could make things worse.
“In a young, growing, constantly changing, chemical makeup of an adolescent person, I don’t know how those meds can [help],” she said. “I mean sometimes I think, like, they want to throw meds and sometimes they cause more problems.”
Even Dawn agreed about the medications they were testing.
“You can only do so much with a 12-year-old before you’re ripping them apart,” she said. “Let’s try this pill, let’s try that pill. Let’s try this program, we tried. We tried.”
Dawn continued to mention other things people can do to help children or teens.
“Try maybe to find more natural remedies for him,” she said. “Don’t always parent with, ‘If you’re doing something, then take something away,’ because that is more discouraging than encouraging. More ways of trying to build him up and help him emotionally.”
Unfortunately, while Kaiden was struggling, he began to miss a lot of school and his mental health didn’t seem to be the main concern.
“Sometimes I think in society that maybe we need to take a step back and say OK, she couldn’t get him to school, there’s a reason,” Tara said. “This wasn’t a parent that wasn’t active. It’s not like they were worried if the kid was eating or something — it wasn’t a neglectful parent thing.”
Including schools, counties and other assisting parties, Tara mentioned it’s difficult to properly deal with a situation like Kaiden’s.
“I don’t think a lot of the people had any idea how to handle that age group,” she said. “I would suspect they still probably don’t. I don’t know that’s just this community, I think that’s the mental health industry as a whole.”
Even Ty knows one thing that can help teens his age if they go through a similar experience.
“Don’t be afraid to talk about it,” he said. “Honestly I’m kind of a hypocrite of that. I don’t like talking about it, but you gotta suck it up sometimes and talk about it. It helps in the long run.”
There has been a common stigma for people that don’t feel like they can talk about mental health. But after experiencing a personal loss, Kaiden’s family has more advice.
“You’ll tell everyone you had a heart attack, why not tell them the rest?” Tara said. “Why is your mental health any different from your physical health?”
Dawn responded: “Because people will turn around and judge you. People back 40, 50, 60 years ago struggled with things, and people would call them crazy. Why don’t we put the correct word in there, they are struggling, they have a mental health problem.”
Ty continues to bring awareness to students and the community and makes sure to remember Kaiden in many ways. The family mentioned Kaiden will be in the yearbook this year and will be honored during the 2023 graduation ceremony.
Ty even got two tattoos to remember Kaiden. One is of a fish hook representing a hobby they enjoyed, especially Kaiden. The other tattoo is a quote: “Until I see you again.”
“Because Kaiden said that in the journal he wrote,” Dawn said.
