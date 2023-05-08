Myron Woolridge made quite the statement with his Mardi Gras Joker outfit and lightup shoes during the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Dinner Dance held Saturday, April 29 at the Armed Forces Center in Cambridge. Woolridge went on to win best couples costume.
The Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization held its annual dinner dance at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center in Cambridge on Saturday, April 29. The Mardi Gras theme, and support of veterans, drew a crowd for the event.
Paula Olson (left), and Andrea Giovelli (right) with Willow Bridge, participated in the costume contest and gave an elegant spin for the crowd to show their outfits. Giovelli went on to win best female costume.
Chief Petty Officer of the Polaris Battalion Sea Cadets, Thomas Abbot, (far right) and LC 3 Sea Cadet Katie Steiskal (second from right), both spoke about what they have learned while being part of the sea cadet program through the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center in Cambridge. Pictured third from right is Lieutenant Bill Pearson and far left is Instructor Heather Erickson.
