Now that 2022 has concluded, we can all look forward to the future, with the hopes that great things will come in the new year.
The last 365 days were busy and brought change, excitement, and some history. Let’s take a look at all the stories that created a buzz, got your attention, and were important to hear in our community throughout 2022.
Authorities identify remains in missing person case from 1970
In August 2003, unidentifiable skeletal remains were located in the area of Highway 47 and County Road 5 in Bradford Township.
It was believed the body was that of a Caucasian male who was 20-28 years old. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension obtained a DNA profile as well as the dental records which were entered into missing person databases.
In 2019, the DNA that the BCA obtained was submitted to a lab twice over 2019 and 2020, but the sample was not producing a viable sample that could be analyzed by investigative genetic genealogy consultant Barbara Rae-Venter. She is best known for helping solve the Golden State Killer case.
In October 2021, Othram, a forensic DNA lab, was able to extract a viable DNA sample. Othram built a comprehensive DNA profile and the DNA profile was sent to Rae-Venter and Isanti County Deputy Sheriff Lisa Lovering. Within 24 hours, Rae-Venter had a match of a distant relative for the skeletal remains. From there, she was able to build out a family tree and find two siblings and a phone number.
A family member did call back and confirmed that their brother had been missing since 1970. They were told that the FBI had been looking for him prior to his disappearance due to some involvement with drugs. It is believed that Donald Rindahl, of Ramsey County, was a victim of homicide, but his death has been classified as undetermined.
To this day, Isanti County is asking anyone with any information to contact the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota.
All details on the Rindahl case can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/free/authorities-identify-remains-in-missing-person-case-from-1970/article_6a40ae20-73d4-11ec-bc5a-8fabca595c6f.html
Braham referendum and city taxes
Residents of the Braham School District were asked to vote on one tax-neutral question regarding a bond referendum to fund $2.4 million in facility improvements. This came after extensive discussion and deliberation following a yearlong study in which engineers and school personnel analyzed the conditions of both school buildings.
The Braham Area School Board called for a special election to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The votes resulted in 90% (367) voting yes, and 10% (41) voting no.
This vote freed up $10.9 million in funding to complete a set of projects, with the work completed (if all goes well) over the spring and summer of 2023.
In September, Braham City Council approved the 2023 preliminary levy, which was set at $2.41 million. This levy is a significant increase compared to 2022, which was set at $1.58 million. They were also over budget in 2021 by $126,575.
Interim City Administrator Lynda Woulfe explained the increase stems from financial standpoints that have not necessarily been considered over the past two years.
The overall total budget increase came to 54.64%. New City Administrator Rachel Kytonen prepared a letter explaining how council has made budget changes to bring the total levy increase to only 42.77%. The total reductions thus far came to $116,000.
Not a single seat was empty during the Tuesday, Dec. 6, Braham City Council meeting as a public hearing was held for the 2023 budget. Roughly 20 residents spoke during the public hearing with a great deal of questions.
Braham council approved the 2023 levy at $1.4 million. This is a decrease from the approved preliminary levy that was set at $2.41 million. This dropped from a 54% increase to 43%.
Primary levy here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/braham-struggles-with-tax-increase-as-it-approves-primary-levy/article_12318d14-34a2-11ed-ad96-175ed9add716.html
Town hall notice here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/significant-levy-increase-leads-braham-to-hold-town-hall-meeting/article_36ac8460-4a86-11ed-b5c0-63f1a66f8a86.html
Final levy story here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/braham-city-hall-filled-as-council-approves-2023-budget/article_68f5a72a-7caf-11ed-b4ac-0fb70dbd15c5.html
Cambridge-Isanti & North Branch teams go to state
Mock Trial: The Cambridge-Isanti High School Mock Trial team competed in four rounds against regional opponents this season, advancing as one of the top teams. They then went on to win in the finals, sending them to the state tournament to compete in the “Sweet Sixteen” of Mock Trial. The state tournament was held virtually this year, March 3-4.
During the state competition, teams compete in three rounds of trials with the top two teams advancing to the championship. All 16 teams are placed at state based on their performance in the three rounds, and in the end CIHS earned a seventh-place finish.
“My goal for our team going into the tournament was to win at least one trial, but to win two trials, only lose to the state runner-up and place seventh was simply astounding,” lead defense attorney Abby Bettendorf said.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/cambridge-isanti-high-school-s-mock-trial-team-earns-first-state-appearance/article_015a7872-a620-11ec-839a-77e007f515cb.html
1-Act Play: Many cheers are in order for the Cambridge-Isanti High School One Act Play team as it received its first ever “starred” rating at the state festival.
The One Act team performed their play “Aunt Leaf” during the 74th One Act Play State Festival. The Feb. 10 performances consisted of eight Class AA dramatic productions that would be individually critiqued by a panel of judges. Of the eight, three would be rated as “starred performances.”
The C-I One Act team received the first ever “starred” performance in school history.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/cambridge-isanti-one-act-team-receives-first-starred-performance-at-state-festival/article_95fe3f66-90e7-11ec-a31f-0f0f01cd4e1e.html
North Branch Knowledge Bowl: North Branch Area High School’s Knowledge Bowl team went to state in April.
This marks the third time North Branch has sent a team to state since the program began in 1998. The previous teams to make it to state were in 2004 and 2018.
The team placed 11th at the state meet that was held on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/free/north-branch-knowledge-bowl-heading-to-state/article_80c43a7e-aba4-11ec-9601-af3b3284eb5c.html
Cambridge Medical Center loses Labor and Delivery
In January 2021 Allina Health announced that labor and delivery services would relocate from Cambridge Medical Center to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids beginning May 11.
OB-GYNs and pediatricians at Cambridge Medical Center and Allina Health Cambridge and Isanti Clinics will continue to provide prenatal and postnatal care and gynecology surgery services for patients locally.
More details and statistics can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/allina-health-outlines-transition-of-labor-delivery-services-out-of-cambridge/article_4824d618-9b1b-11ec-8df4-27ed5362e10f.html
Isanti Splash Pad
Isanti announced it will construct a new splash pad range in the area of Bluebird Park in 2023.
But on Dec. 20, Isanti council made some budget cuts changing the details of the splash pad while trying to cut their 2023 budget.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/isanti-plans-to-build-splash-pad-in-2023/article_6fa3d86c-ab90-11ec-827b-b3da7e815974.html
December details here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/community/isanti-city-council-makes-tax-cut-at-truth-in-taxation-meeting/article_a109e378-7cb0-11ed-a974-d31c68b6360a.html
Mako Robot
Cambridge Medical Center is now home to the newest surgical robot in the region: the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm. The Stryker robot assists surgeons performing knee and hip replacements. It has been in use since February at Cambridge Medical Center.
This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed by helping surgeons know more and cut less.
In clinical studies, the robot demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate pain medications, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/free/cambridge-medical-center-introduces-stryker-joint-replacement-robot-to-region/article_1b848eee-c1a1-11ec-9e71-17b33645256c.html
Demonstration coverage and photos can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/cambridge-medical-center-hosts-stryker-mako-robot-demonstration/article_1a6cd1b2-d2ca-11ec-9773-cf83a867096d.html
Mercantile Hotel
The Leader building, which houses a restaurant located in the famous downtown Cambridge building as well as an extensive clothing store under the same name, will get company.
A boutique hotel called the Mercantile will be built on Ashland Street between First Avenue West and Second Avenue Southwest.
The hotel project will begin with the vacant 9,000-square-foot building being torn down and the lot regraded before the hotel is built.
As for a timeline to build the project, Grant Johnson of Leader said, “We’re going to start it this year, and we’ll open it next year.”
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/boutique-hotel-named-mercantile-to-be-built-in-downtown-cambridge/article_1b7577e0-f7ef-11ec-9ff5-8386f782b58b.html
Allina chooses new hospital site
Allina Health announced it has chosen a site for the new Cambridge Medical Center, acquiring 54 acres of land located between Highway 65 and Xylite Street Northeast, just north of Highway 95 in Cambridge.
Josh Shepherd, president of Cambridge Medical Center, said the cost for the project is estimated at $150 million, a total that includes land acquisition and construction costs. The goal is for the hospital to open in 2025.
In January of this year, Allina Health announced the new facility would be a state-of-the-art hospital and clinic that features inpatient beds, an emergency department, operating rooms and expanded outpatient services to respond to patients’ needs, including significant investments in new outpatient mental health and addiction services.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/allina-health-chooses-new-hospital-site/article_e94ff51e-fc9a-11ec-8fb8-db3e6875fb12.html
New restaurants in 2022
A number of chain restaurants either opened in the area this past year or were planning to open in the future.
Among the many restaurants named were Dairy Queen opening in Isanti, Pizza Ranch opening in Cambridge, and KFC in North Branch.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/commercial-residential-growth-highlighted-during-cambridge-state-of-the-city-address/article_c51c8108-95ac-11ec-ba20-ff96d4f6bca1.html
Cambridge and Isanti drenched
The cities of Cambridge and Isanti were immersed during a historic rainfall on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Cambridge was drenched by an estimated 4 inches of rain, while Isanti was doused by approximately 3.5 inches of rain in a 90-minute window between 6 and 7:30 p.m.
To put the rainfall totals for Cambridge and Isanti in perspective, the average monthly rainfall for the month of August is 3.93 inches, which means some areas may have matched that monthly total in a 90-minute span.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/when-it-rained-it-poured/article_2790bd2c-23d8-11ed-b67f-0bbe50ed9cf2.html
Jerry Westrom found guilty
A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom, of Isanti, guilty on two counts of murder in a case that took place in 1993.
The 56-year-old Westrom was pronounced guilty on Aug. 25 of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder of Jeanne Childs in a trial that took less than two weeks after the case had grown cold decades earlier.
Childs was found dead in her Pillsbury Avenue apartment in June 1993. According to court documents, she had been stabbed more than two dozen times, with some of the wounds occurring after she was dead.
The case remained unsolved until 2018, when county cold case investigators used blood DNA evidence from the crime evidence to find possible matches on commercial genealogy websites. That led to the connection to Westrom, who lived in that area at the time of the crime.
Detectives retrieved the napkin, and tests confirmed Westrom’s DNA was consistent with samples recovered from the murder scene.
Hennepin County District Judge Juan Hoyos sentenced the 56-year-old Westrom on Sept. 9 to a life sentence, which was aligned with the statute for first-degree murder at the time of Childs’ death in 1993. Westrom will be required to spend 30 years in prison before he receives the possibility of parole.
Guilty verdict here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/westrom-found-guilty-in-1993-cold-case-murder/article_6a47b686-2561-11ed-bfbe-57c2825fb10a.html
Sentencing here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/westrom-receives-life-sentence-for-childs-murder/article_10683c20-306b-11ed-81db-afb3de281dc6.html
North Branch hockey arena
In August the North Branch Area Hockey Association announced it is officially building its own ice arena.
“This thing started back in 2008, so it’s been a long, long process,” said Tom Garin, former NBAHA president and current gambling manager.
Located at 30440 Stacy Ponds Drive in Stacy, the future North Branch Ice Arena stands with construction already in Phase 1.
The already constructed front half of the building, where the main entrance is, will consist of dryland training, concessions, bathrooms, office space, custodial space, and an electrical room.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/one-team-one-goal-north-branch-area-hockey-association-to-build-home-ice-arena/article_4de914bc-2ef3-11ed-b4d5-4351c5ab241e.html
Former Chisago County sheriff involved in sex scheme
Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan, 57, was charged with multiple counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in a “blackmail” scheme similar to one he pleaded guilty to in 2020.
Duncan, a Wyoming resident, was charged with five counts: two counts of unlawful sexual penetration by use of force or coercion, and three counts of criminal sexual contact by use of force or coercion.
A female victim with whom Duncan had a “familial relationship,” reported to the Wyoming Police Department in May 2021 that Duncan claimed the two were being blackmailed beginning in April to June 2017, according to the criminal complaint.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/former-chisago-sheriff-charged-in-blackmail-sex-scheme/article_608da878-5566-11ed-a5c8-6735137e0a11.html
Cambridge and North Branch veterans memorials
Cambridge: Clark Swanson was nearly at a loss for words.
He watched a number of people who came to dedication ceremony of the Veterans Memorial Park in Cambridge on Oct. 8. They came for the chance to walk around the eight granite-engraved walls that feature the names and personal information for a number of local veterans.
The park, which is located at 207 Birch St. S. in Cambridge, held a dedication for its first three walls on Oct. 9, 2020. Since that time the five remaining walls were completed, a 6-foot wrought iron fence was constructed, and benches were added.
North Branch: Joe Scaramell and veteran Randy Koivisto went before council in November to present the plans that the Veterans Memorial Committee and the North Branch Beautification Association had created together for this project.
The location was chosen when council members approved to have the memorial in Central Park during their Feb. 8 council meeting.
The memorial will be in the shape of a circle at the southeast corner of Central Park. Scaramell said it will take up 4% of the space and it’s a see-through design in order to not obscure the park.
Cambridge story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/cambridge-veterans-memorial-dedicated/article_44b3843a-4a83-11ed-ae13-1bde8b7e0df2.html
North Branch story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/north-branch-council-approves-veterans-memorial-placement-in-central-park/article_16051978-5b9f-11ed-834d-f7a6f09f1fe5.html
Rush City mural
When the Schneider building in downtown Rush City was demolished in 2021, that left the west side of the building next to it, Hairdo or Dye, exposed.
Hairdo or Dye Salon, owned by Jason and Erin Oare, added a mural to the side of their business that includes six fists, with different skin tones, rising from a colorful garden of flowers.
After much discussion, Rush City Council sent a letter of violation to the owners notifying them they were in violation of city statutes.
After public outcry against the letter, Rush City Council withdrew it as part of a special meeting held Monday, Nov. 7.
In front of a full council chamber that included media from around the state — as well as two sheriff’s deputies — the City Council eventually voted to have the city attorney put together suggestions before moving forward and to review similar ordinances in local cities.
First article: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/rush-city-mural-draws-attention-of-council/article_482b449a-5acd-11ed-b93d-dfd79a545e71.html
Second/Interview: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/mural-created-for-community-inclusiveness-creates-uproar-in-rush-city/article_27c1ad06-5fa1-11ed-b251-bf9b4d548fc5.html
Third/special meeting: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/rush-city-city-council-allows-mural-to-remain/article_5159406c-5fa0-11ed-9983-e33ab6b91d36.html
Fourth/continued: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/rush-city-city-council-continues-to-look-at-mural/article_dcc14aa2-6abb-11ed-861b-3bb68322151f.html
North Branch teacher passes away
Brett Carlson, North Branch Area Public School’s co-director of Early Learning and Community Education, was suffering from colon cancer. And in true Vikings fashion, students showed up at his front door to show their love and support.
Students made posters saying “We Love You” and they even sang their school song with Carlson clapping along. He shared a video of the event along with photos on his Twitter page, https://twitter.com/bcarlson54.
As school was getting back in session Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, the news was shared that Carlson died on Nov. 27, just days after students last saw and spoke with him.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/north-branch-students-and-staff-show-support-for-carlson/article_62181196-712d-11ed-921b-0b32b61d4f3a.html
Illuminate Isanti
This year those looking for a holiday light display with Santa and lots of goodies didn’t have to travel far.
Illuminate Isanti was the new display of more than 20,000 lights with a 30-foot blue-lighted tree, all featured at Bluebird Park in Isanti.
This event included a number of things to enjoy, including free s’mores and popcorn every night.
Story can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/illuminate-isanti-here-to-bring-holiday-cheer/article_4acbdb5a-7667-11ed-a300-d31026688ee4.html
Photos can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/news/local/illuminate-isantis-first-night-did-bring-cheer/article_16d338de-7cac-11ed-b6a9-eb6947f5ad66.html
Midterm election results
Isanti County Commissioners: Alan Duff narrowly defeated Joe Morley to earn the seat as Isanti County commissioner for District 1. Duff, who was elected District 3 Commissioner in 2008 but lost a reelection bid in 2012, received 1,727 votes, or 49.86% of the vote. Morley was just 15 votes behind Duff, finishing with 1,712 votes, or 49.42% of the vote.
Steve Westerberg unseated incumbent Terry Turnquist in the race for Isanti County commissioner for District 3, while Kristi LaRowe unseated incumbent Susan Morris to represent Isanti County as the commissioner for District 5.
Mayoral races: Nate George was elected as mayor of Braham, unseating incumbent Tish Carlson, who served as acting mayor for three years and 10 as elected mayor.
Isanti City Council Member James “Jimmy” Gordon defeated current Mayor Jeff Johnson.
