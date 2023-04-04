Yard waste cost increase coming for Cambridge residents
Cambridge residents will have to pay more to have yard waste removed, Cambridge City Council learned at its meeting held Monday, March 20.
City Administrator Evan Vogel presented a letter from Waste Management, the company that handles yard waste removal for the city’s residents. In that letter, the company explained that it used to dispose of yard waste at Dew Fresh Produce in Stanchfield, which stopped that practiced at the end of 2021 because of “a significant amount of contamination from city residents, including brush, concrete, rocks and tree stumps.”
Since that change WM has disposed of yard waste at Walters Sanitation in Blaine, a change that has increased disposal costs by 475%, according to the letter. As a result, WM requested a rate change from $45.60 to $95 annually, which would change the monthly subscription cost for a Cambridge resident from $3.80 to $7.92.
WM Senior Account Executive Randy Ott, who had signed the letter on behalf of the company and who was present at the meeting, explained the rate increase.
“It wasn’t a change in distance to dispose; the cost went up from $5,000 to $25,000,” Ott explained. “Dew Fresh was $5,000 in its last year, and it was $2,500 the year before.
“We are still less than [LePage & Sons, a local competitor]. They charge $199 a year, and we would be at $95.”
Council member Mark Ziebarth questioned the company’s lack of connection with city residents prior to the letter.
“Did Waste Management say they have worked with residents to share their concern with yard waste?” Ziebarth said. “As a customer, I never got an email saying the yard waste was unacceptable or anything else.
“Was there any outreach to residents telling them this was going to happen, that the rate was going to change?”
Council member Bob Shogren asked if the request was a breach of contract with the city, and City Attorney Jay Squires confirmed it was within the company’s rights, which were spelled out in the original contract. What’s more, the company can terminate the contract with 60 days’ notice.
Shogren made a motion to deny the request by the company, but that motion died for lack of a second. A few minutes later council member Lisa Iverson made a motion to accept the request, which was seconded by Ziebarth.
Both Shogren and council member Aaron Berg expressed concern that citizens would not use the yard waste service and instead include it in trash.
Eventually council approved the motion for the increase by a 3-2 vote, with Berg and Shogren opposed.
New pods ordinance
Council also approved a new ordinance to handle how requests for portable storage containers, also called pods, would be handled.
Community Development Director Marcia Westover presented the amended ordinance, which allows a limited number of non-temporary pods based on the size of the property and each company’s plan for future storage.
“It gives staff the ability to allow pods on a temporary basis without an interim use permit, as long as the applicant has a timeline, site plan and can show us the need,” Westover said.
She noted that businesses that have received interim use permits over the last year will be allowed to continue until the permit expires, and then they will be expected to conform to the new ordinance. Currently 16 Cambridge businesses would be allowed to have pods; five already have pods on site.
“Instead of (a) heavily complex, heavily administrative IUP (interim use permit) process, we feel we have a solution that satisfies building and community safety components as well as business interests,” Vogel said. “It also creates a much simpler process for staff to administer.”
The motion passed unanimously.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.