police.jpg

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Wyoming man suspected on burglary on Monday, Nov. 21.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10 a.m. that morning telecommunicators from the department received a 911 call reporting a suspicious male wearing all camouflage walking around the exterior of a building located in the 3100 block of 305th Avenue NE in Isanti Township.

