A new office-warehouse building is being proposed in the city of Isanti’s Industrial Park.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, the council approved a site plan review for Wolf River Electric.
Wolf River Electric is proposing to construct a new office-warehouse building at 687 E. Dual Blvd., Isanti. The property will be located in the I-1 Industrial Park District, in which office-warehouse is a permitted use.
The building is intended to provide offices and storage space for electric equipment in a warehouse setting. The building is proposed to be approximately 16,125 square feet and have 41 parking stalls, with two of these designated as handicap accessible.
Community Development Director Sheila Sellman said said site plan reviews are required for all new commercial buildings and the Isanti Planning Commission also recommended approval of the site plan review during its July 20 meeting.
Sellman said approval of the site plan review was based upon the following conditions:
• Location of freestanding light poles and exterior building lighting will be shown on site plans and approved by staff prior to submitting for a building permit.
• Trash enclosure plans will be submitted for staff review prior to applying for a building permit.
• A photometrics plan will be submitted to review lighting types and foot candle readings prior to submitting for a building permit.
• All signs will require a sign permit when applicable to determine dimensions and locations and must follow section 16 of the city’s zoning ordinances.
• The applicant must apply for all permits associated with the building including but not limited to a building permit, mechanical permit, plumbing permit, electrical permit, and sewer and water hookup.
• All conditions and comments listed in the city engineer’s memo dated July 12, 2021, must be addressed.
Isanti Self Storage
Sellman explained in April, staff was notified that additional storage units were added around the outside perimeter of Isanti Self-Storage, located at 515 First Ave. NW, Isanti. Sellman said no permits were applied for prior to construction.
Upon further research of the history of the site and original approvals, the units added were not part of the original site plans for the facility.
“They are currently a legal non-conforming use because they do not have a conditional use permit,” Sellman said.
City staff determined that because the site has been altered, a site plan review for the new units is necessary. Self-Storage is a conditional use in the I-1 Industrial Park District. The site does not currently have a conditional use permit for the three original buildings. Adding the new units increases the intensity of the site, triggering the conditional use requirement.
Sellman explained the applicant has applied for a conditional use permit for the use, a variance to the impervious surface maximum, a variance to the rear yard setback and site plan approval.
At the Isanti Planning Commission May 18, the commission recommended approval of the conditional use permit for the use and directed the applicant to apply for the variances.
The Isanti Planning Commission held a public hearing on July 20 for the variance requests. The Planning Commission recommended denial of the rear yard setback variance and denial of the site plan. The Planning Commission also recommended approval of the conditional use permit and the variance to the impervious surface requirement.
Following discussion, the council followed the recommendations of the commission, approving a conditional use permit and variance request for Isanti Self-Storage. Also like the commission, the council denied the rear yard setback variance request and denied the site plans for additional storage units at Isanti Self-Storage.
