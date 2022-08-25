The cities of Cambridge and Isanti were immersed during a historic rainfall on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Cambridge was drenched by an estimated 4 inches of rain, while Isanti was doused by approximately 3.5 inches of rain in a 90-minute window between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The intensity of rainfall — a localized area roughly 3 miles south of Isanti may have received as much as 4.5 inches of rain — and the small timeframe the rain fell led to localized flooding.
Jeremy Grams, a lead meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center, said the rainfall was highly localized.
“There were effectively a trio of thunderstorm cells that developed and slowly moved southward over Cambridge to just southeast of Isanti,” said Grams, a North Branch native. “Central North Branch only received 0.18 inches of rain from these same storms.
“This speaks to the variability that can occur in thunderstorm-driving flash flooding events where one city gets inundated and one 13 miles away has such a modest total.”
To put the rainfall totals for Cambridge and Isanti in perspective, the average monthly rainfall for the month of August is 3.93 inches, which means some areas may have matched that monthly total in a 90-minute span.
“From a historical perspective, 3.74 inches of rain or greater in a day has occurred just eight prior days in the 93 years of records for North Branch,” Grams said. “That roughly translates to a once-per-decade frequency.”
