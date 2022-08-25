The cities of Cambridge and Isanti were immersed during a historic rainfall on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Cambridge was drenched by an estimated 4 inches of rain, while Isanti was doused by approximately 3.5 inches of rain in a 90-minute window between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The intensity of rainfall — a localized area roughly 3 miles south of Isanti may have received as much as 4.5 inches of rain — and the small timeframe the rain fell led to localized flooding.

