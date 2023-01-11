Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once every other month.
Thursday, Jan. 12
>Growth Mindset Parenting Summit
A free virtual event called, “Growth Mindset Parenting Summit: A Revolutionary Strategy to Grown a New Future” continues today through Jan. 22. The summit, led by Proeun and Amy Doeun of Rush City, is designed to offer parents vision, tools and resources to make lasting change with their children. for more information, click on www.growthmindsetparentingsummit.com or contact Amy at 651-270-3658 or amy@amydoeun.com.
Saturday, Jan. 14
>Legos at Rush City Library
Stop by the Rush City Public Library, located at 240 W. 4th St., for creative Lego play from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All materials will be provided; supervision by an adult or older sibling is required for children ages 8 and under. No registration is necessary. For more information, call the library at 320-358-3948.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
>Braham senior food distribution
Braham Area Food Shelf and Catholic Charities will offer frozen meals to those ages 60 and older from 1-2 at the Braham Event Center. Meals are healthy and nutritious, and are packaged in microwave- and oven-safe containers. Please call 320-229-4574 for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but not guaranteed a meal. To register, go to https://northbranchchamber.com/chamber-luncheon-registration/.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
>Homeschool connection at Cambridge
Cambridge Public Library sponsors a Homeschool Connections program, with the next event starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Great Northern Room. Participants will learn how to access ACT and SAT practice tests and study materials. Registration required; to register, go to ecrlib.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
>Food distribution in Cambridge
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution (CSFD) will distribute food at the Isanti County Fair Grounds from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). If the weather is deemed unfit (too cold or too much snow) to provide food, it will be announced on KBEK, posted on CSFD website and/or on the Fairground marquee. Please do not park on the streets near the fairground nor enter the fairground prior to 1 p.m. In January each year, Second Harvest Heartland requires everyone to re-register, therefore please remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle and will be loaded in your truck or hatch back of your vehicle only.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
>Storytime at Rush City Library
The Rush City Library will host a storytime for children ages 3-5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more with library staff and volunteers. This storytime program will take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month through February.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
>North 65 Chamber meeting
Steve Fredlund, also known as The Sarafi Dude, will be the presenter with a game-changing, tactical message for leaders. The meeting begins at noon at the Cambridge Public Library, located at 111 N Dellwood St. in Cambridge. Cost is $15 and includes lunch catered by Pizza Hut. Register at https://business.north65chamber.com/events/details/chamber-luncheon-january-2023-2899.
Saturday, Jan. 21
>Tusen Tack Kids Day
Tusen Tack is hosting a Kids Day at the Braham Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will feature a magician and a science show as well as an open gym, snacks, a cake walk, face painting and movies. Suggested donation is $1 per person at the door. Please register at https://brahamcenter.org/upcoming-events/133-kids-open-gym-3.
Saturday, Jan. 21
>Fabric Hearts at North Branch
The North Branch Area Library will host a fabric heart crafting event from 1-2 p.m. Participants will upcycle wire hangers and men’s shirts into a heart-felt wall hanging. The program is recommended for ages 14 and older and will take place in the community room of the North Branch Area Library, which will be held at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. Registration is required; to register, visit ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Jan. 21
>Computer overview at Joy Lutheran
Joy Lutheran Church is offering a class to teach novices about computers from 1-4 p.m. Terminology, tips for buying a computer and much more will be discussed, as well as questions and fun surprise. To register for the class, please call 763-689-5912.
Sunday, Jan. 22
>Scandinavian Winter Feast
Royal Neighbors will host a Scandinavian Winter Feast at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th St. SW in Braham, from 1-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.brahamcenter.org/feast or by calling 320-396-3177.
Monday, Jan. 23
>Book Club at North Branch
Join the North Branch Area Library for monthly book club meetings starting at 11 a.m. The book club is for adults ages 18 and older and the event, which will be held at 6355 379th St. in North Branch, requires no registration. For more info, visit ecrlib.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.