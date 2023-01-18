Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once every other month.
Saturday, Jan. 21
>Tusen Tack Kids Day
Tusen Tack is hosting a Kids Day at the Braham Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will feature a magician and a science show as well as an open gym, snacks, a cake walk, face painting and movies. Suggested donation is $1 per person at the door. Please register at https://brahamcenter.org/upcoming-events/133-kids-open-gym-3.
Saturday, Jan. 21
>Fabric Hearts at North Branch
The North Branch Area Library will host a fabric heart crafting event from 1-2 p.m. Participants will upcycle wire hangers and men’s shirts into a heart-felt wall hanging. The program is recommended for ages 14 and older and will take place in the community room of the North Branch Area Library, which will be held at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. Registration is required; to register, visit ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Jan. 21
>Computer overview at Joy Lutheran
Joy Lutheran Church is offering a class to teach novices about computers from 1-4 p.m. Terminology, tips for buying a computer and much more will be discussed, as well as questions and fun surprise. To register for the class, please call 763-689-5912.
Saturday, Jan. 21
>Winter Frolic at Snake River Fur Post
Snake River Fur Post hosts its annual Winter Frolic from noon to 4 p.m. The post, located at 12551 Voyageur Lane in Pine City, offers educational and interactive winter festivities including tossing a curling stone, playing Ojibwe snow snake game, guided tours of the post, and more. Cost is $5 per person; more information is available at mnhs.org/furpost.
Sunday, Jan. 22
>Scandinavian Winter Feast
Royal Neighbors will host a Scandinavian Winter Feast at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th St. SW in Braham, from 1-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.brahamcenter.org/feast or by calling 320-396-3177.
Monday, Jan. 23
>Book Club at North Branch
Join the North Branch Area Library for monthly book club meetings starting at 11 a.m. The book club is for adults ages 18 and older and the event, which will be held at 6355 379th St. in North Branch, requires no registration. For more info, visit ecrlib.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
>Birds & Beer at Uncommon Loon
Wild River Audubon will host another edition of Birds and Beer at the Uncommon Loon in Chisago City. The program, titled “Get to Know 4 Local Farmers”, begins at 7 p.m. in the Grand Hall and is free and open to all. Four local farmers will offer tips on preserving biodiversity and the wild landscape of the St. Croix River Valley.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
>We R Able painting class
We R Able, which provides programs for adults with disabilities in East Central Minnesota, will sponsor a 6-week painting series with Sue Wehrenberg through March 1 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The location is at the Chisago Co. Sr. Center, 38790 6th Ave., North Branch. The class is accessible in both content and fees. A fee range is proposed so that participants can pay what works best for each person. All materials are furnished by the instructor. For more information call 320-358-3616.
Thursday, Jan. 26
>Baby storytime at Cambridge
Join Ms. Elizabeth from Early Childhood Family Education for a baby storytime at the Cambridge Public Library at 9:30 a.m. through March 9. Each storytime will include reading, singing, and playing. This program is recommended for newborns up to 23 months. We will meet in the Discovery Center, located in the children’s area of the library. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Thursday, Jan. 26
>Wire & Wood at Chisago Senior Center
Wire & Wood will perform at the Chisago County Senior Center starting at 6 p.m. Troy Heling and Mike Triplett will sing rock and roll, country, and a few traditional sing-along songs at the Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Ave. in North Branch. The event, which is sponsored by We R Able, is open to the public. For more information call 320-358-3616.
Saturday, Jan. 28
>Cambridge Winter Festival
The Cambridge Winter Festival will be held at Central Green Park, which is located at 1455 Fern St. S in Cambridge, from 2-6 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring ice skates to enjoy the ice rink; or bring a sled to enjoy the sledding hill. The warming houses will be open, and visitors will be able to make s’mores on a bonfire, enjoy vendors, dog sledding, food trucks and music.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
>Eating healthy tips for seniors
Rahsa Bale, SNAP Outreach Specialist and Chisago County Age Well Coalition member, will offer tips and tricks on how to make healthy eating choices on a budget as well as cover resources available to seniors facing food insecurity. This event will be held at the Cambridge Public Library, located at 111 Dellwood St. N. in Cambridge. Registration required; to register, go to ecrlib.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.