Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once every other month.
Thursday, Jan. 5
>Growth Mindset Parenting Summit
A free virtual event called, “Growth Mindset Parenting Summit: A Revolutionary Strategy to Grow a New Future” continues through Jan. 22. The summit, led by Proeun and Amy Doeun of Rush City, offers parents tools and resources to make lasting change with their children. For information, click on www.growthmindsetparentingsummit.com or contact Amy at 651-270-3658 or amy@amydoeun.com.
Saturday, Jan. 7
>Chicago Tribute Concert
Duluth Transit Authority, a 12-piece band, will present a concert in tribute to the rock group Chicago. The concert at the Braham Event Center, located at 655 8th St. SW in Braham, starting at 7 p.m., with the doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at $25 at the door and can be purchased at www.brahamcenter.org/dta.
Monday, Jan. 9
>TOPS open house
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will hold an open house starting at 7 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center in North Branch. If your New Year’s resolution is to live a healthy lifestyle. TOPS can help as it offers weekly weigh ins, education, incentive, recognition and support at a low membership fee. TOPS is a non-profit organization. For more information, visit the TOPS website at www.tops.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
>North Branch Chamber luncheon
The North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce will hosts its monthly networking luncheon from 12-1 p.m. at the North Branch American Legion, located at 6439 Elm St. in North Branch.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
>Preschool story time at North Branch
The North Branch Area Library will host a storytime for children ages 3-5 from 10:30-11 a.m. Participants will sing songs, read books and learn in the library’s community room. No registration is required for the event, which will be held at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. For more info, visit ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Jan. 14
>Lego play at Rush City Library
The Rush City Public Library will host a Lego brick playtime for children ages 8 and under from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Materials will be provided, but adult or older sibling supervision is required. No registration is required for the event, which will be held at 240 W. 4th St. in Rush City. For more info, visit ecrlib.org or call 320-358-3948.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
>Braham senior food distribution
Braham Area Food Shelf and Catholic Charities will offer frozen meals to those ages 60 and older from 1-2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center. Please call 320-229-4574 for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but not guaranteed a meal. To register, go to https://northbranchchamber.com/chamber-luncheon-registration/.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
>Homeschool connection at Cambridge
Cambridge Public Library sponsors a Homeschool Connections program, with the next event starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Great Northern Room. Participants will learn how to access ACT and SAT practice tests and study materials. Registration required; to register, go to ecrlib.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
>Storytime at Rush City Library
The Rush City Library will host a storytime for children ages 3-5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more with library staff and volunteers. This storytime program will take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month through February.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
>North 65 Chamber meeting
Steve Fredlund, also known as The Sarafi Dude, will be the presenter for the meeting, which begins at noon at the Cambridge Public Library, located at 111 N Dellwood St. in Cambridge. Cost is $15 and includes lunch catered by Pizza Hut. Register at https://business.north65chamber.com/events/details/chamber-luncheon-january-2023-2899.
Saturday, Jan. 21
>Tusen Tack Kids Day
Tusen Tack is hosting a Kids Day at the Braham Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will feature a magician and a science show as well as an open gym, snacks, a cake walk, face painting and movies. Suggested donation is $1 per person at the door. Please register at https://brahamcenter.org/upcoming-events/133-kids-open-gym-3.
