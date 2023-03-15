Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once every other month.
Thursday, March 16
>Career seekers open house
Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services will host a career seekers open house from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will feature career exploration and interview skills workshops in the morning, and workshops on interviews in the afternoon. The first 25 visitors will receive a $25 gift card. The event will take place at 140 Birch St. N, Suite 105 in Cambridge. For more information, contact Meg Sax at 763-279-4492 or msax@cmjts.org.
Friday, March 17
>Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus Council #10238 will sponsor a Lenten Fish Fry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church from 4-6:30 p.m. They will serve all-you-can-eat fish (baked or fried), fish tacos, vegetables, french fries, cole slaw and dessert with coffee and milk. Cost is $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for 5-under.
Saturday, March 18
>Felt ornaments at North Branch
Create colorful, one-of-a-kind decorations at this event from 1-2:30 p.m. at the North Branch Area Library, which is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. The program is recommended for ages 14 to adult, and basic hand sewing skills are helpful. Get more information or register on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Saturday, March 18
>Spring Craft Show at senior center
The Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Avenue in North Branch, will host a Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homemade crafts and more will be available. For more information, contact Debbie Ardolino at 651-243-5220 or the senior center at 651-674-8658.
Tuesday, March 21
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution (CSFD) will distribute food at the Isanti County Fair Grounds from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). If the weather is deemed unfit (too cold or too much snow) to provide food, it will be announced on KBEK, posted on CSFD website and/or on the Fairground marquee. Please do not park on the streets near the fairground nor enter the fairground prior to 1 p.m. If you have not registered in 2023 you will have to re-register, therefore please remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle and will be loaded in your truck or hatchback only of your vehicle.
Wednesday, March 22
>Birds and Beer
The Wild River Audubon chapter is hosting a Birds and Beer gathering at the Uncommon Loon located at 10825 Lake Blvd, Chisago City in the brewery’s Great Hall starting at 7 p.m. Jim Stengel, a volunteer in the Red-headed Woodpecker Recovery Project will describe the research in Cedar Creek’s oak savannas and show photos of the birds at Cedar Creek in East Bethel. This free event is open to the public and aimed at beginning or experienced bird watchers and all who have an interest in our natural world.
Thursday, March 23
>Community bingo at North Branch
Family and friends are invited to community bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be prizes! Advance registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch. For more info, go to ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Friday, March 24
>Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus Council #10238 will sponsor a Lenten Fish Fry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church from 4-6:30 p.m. They will serve all-you-can-eat fish (baked or fried), fish tacos, vegetables, french fries, cole slaw and dessert with coffee and milk. Cost is $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for 5-under.
Saturday, March 25
>North Branch Home & Garden Expo
The North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Home & Garden Expo at North Branch Area High School located at 38175 Grand Ave, North Branch. The community can expect many vendors offering home decor, custom furniture, landscaping, local construction services, childcare services, and more. For more information call 651-674-4077 or reach out via email: contact@northbranchchamber.com.
