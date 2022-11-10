Thursday, Nov. 10
>We R Able hosts Wire & Wood
We R Able invites area residents to enjoy a musical performance by Wire & Wood starting at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Chisago County Community Center, which is located at 38790 6th Ave in North Branch. For more information, call 320-358-3616.
Friday, Nov. 11
>Veterans breakfast
Cambridge-Isanti High School will host a free veteran’s breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Michael Galligan at mgalligan@c-ischools.org.
Friday, Nov. 11
>Veterans Memorial dedication
The public is invited to the dedication ceremony of a new veterans’ memorial in North Isanti Baptist Cemetery, which is located at Palisade St NE in Cambridge. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the church at 763-689-3576.
Saturday, Nov. 12
>First Baptist fall carnival
First Baptist Church, which is located at 304 Main Street S in Cambridge, will host its fall carnival from 1-5 p.m. The carnival features indoor and outdoor activities for all ages. There also will be a balloon artist and strolling magician. Food trucks and snacks also will be available. For more information, visit https://firstbaptistcambridge.org/events.
Sunday, Nov. 13
>Turkey bingo in Rush City
The Rush City Pool Committee is sponsoring turkey bingo at Chucker’s Bowl and Lounge in Rush City starting at 2 p.m. Ten rounds of bingo will be played for prizes. Those who bring a food shelf donation will receive a chance to win a family day pool pass. Proceeds will benefit the Rush City Aquatic Center.
Sunday, Nov. 13
>Chili & turkey bingo in Isanti
The Isanti Knights of Columbus will host a chili dinner along with turkey and ham bingo at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW in Isanti. Chili will be served starting at 5 p.m. at a cost of $4 per bowl. Bingo will start at 6 p.m.; cards will sell at 50 cents apiece and 3 for $1.
Sunday, Nov. 13
>New Hope hosts author
New Hope Church will host author Sonya Leigh Anderson and her son Grant for a night of music and storytelling starting at 6:30 p.m. This is a free event for the church and the community and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. The church is located at 33030 Vickers St. NE in Cambridge.
Sunday, Nov. 13
>MEC fall event
Missionary Evangelism to Correction’s Fall Event will be held at Lakes Free Church in Lindstrom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. They will be showing the movie, “Sabina: Tortured for Christ” about Sabina Wurmbrand. The event also will include testimonies from ex-inmates and volunteers. Admission is free; please RSVP at www.mecjailministry.com or email mec@usfamily.net or call 651-408-1300.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
>Curious Creatures for Isanti Youth
Children ages 3-5 years old who live in Isanti are invited to take part in Curious Creatures, which includes crafts, playtime and stories. This month leaves and pine cones will be featured at Mattson Park, which is located at 5th Ave. NW and Main Str. W in Isanti, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free to Isanti residents and $2 for non-residents. Registration is required; to register, click on www.cityofisanti.us/parks-recreation-culture/pages/events-family-programs.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
>COVID-19 vaccine clinic
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will set up at Isanti County Government Center from 9-11 a.m. and from 2-4 p.m. The clinic is open to those ages 6 and older, and Moderna Primary Series and Bivalent boosters will be available. To register for an appoints, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/clinic/search, then enter 55008 for the zip code and select 5 miles for “search within.”
Tuesday, Nov. 15
>Braham business after hours
The Braham Chamber of Commerce will hold a business after hours starting at 5 p.m. at Genesis Wireless, 205 2nd St SW in Braham. Beverages and snacks will be provided as local business owners meet and greet new owners while networking with colleagues.
Thursday, Nov. 17
>Matt Goldman at ECRL Reads
Author Matt Goldman will discuss is book “Gone To Dust” at the Cambridge Library, which is located at 111 N. Dellwood Street, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.ecrlib.org.
Friday, Nov. 18
>Cambridge Curling open house
The Cambridge Curling Club will host an open house from 6-9 p.m. at its clubhouse, which is located at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. The event is open to the public, which is invited to learn more about the sport.
