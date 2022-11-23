Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Thursday, Nov. 24
>Cambridge Lutheran Thanksgiving Meal
Cambridge Lutheran will host a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with takeout available starting at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome; reservations are appreciated but not required. There also are opportunities for volunteers. Send an email to info@cambridgelutheran.org, or call Dave and Dawn Severson at 763-689-4859 to request a takeout meal or volunteer.
Friday, Nov. 25
>Jumbo Game Day at Cambridge Library
Cambridge Library, located at 111 Dellwood St. N in Cambridge, is hosting a jumbo game day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a giant version of the game Candyland that will take 15 minutes to play and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. There also will be a number of other games available to play, and no registration is necessary.
Monday, Nov. 28
>Cambridge Library Lego Club
Kids ages 5 and up are invited to build with Lego bricks and other materials at the Cambridge Library, located at 111 Dellwood St. N in Cambridge, starting at 4 p.m. Registration is required because space is limited; to register, go to ecrlib.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
>ECRL Reads with Matt Goldman
The Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund is sponsoring a Zoom meeting with Matt Goldman, author of the East Central Regional Library’s 5th annual ECRL Reads book, “Gone to Dust.” The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Registration is required; please make sure to use a valid email address with registering at ecrlib.org. Participants will receive the Zoom meeting link via email 24 hours before the event.
Thursday, Dec. 1
>We R Able Holiday event
Neighberz will perform at We R Able’s Holiday event, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Ave. in North Branch. All are welcome, and donations are cheerfully accepted. For more information, call 320-358-3616.
Friday, Dec. 2
>Monroe Crossing at North Branch
It will be a Bluegrass Christmas when Monroe Crossing performs starting at 7 p.m. at the North Branch Area High School Auditorium, which is located at 38175 Grand Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
Friday, Dec. 2
>Common Ground Concert Series
Maygen and the Birdwatchers will perform starting at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Community, which is located at 404 Cypress St. N in Cambridge. Tickets are $17.50 in advance or $20 at the door; children ages 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets or learn more, go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68648.
Saturday, Dec. 3
>Live Nativity at Long Lake Lutheran
Long Lake Lutheran Church, located at 3921 227th Ave. NW in Isanti, will host a live nativity with performances every half hour from 4-7 p.m. There will be a special showing from 3-4 p.m. for those who need wheelchair assistance. The live nativity will also perform at the church’s Sunday worship on Sunday, Dec. 4. For more information, call 763-444-5315 or visit www.longlakeluth.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
>Curious Creatures for Isanti Youth
Children ages 3-5 years old who live in Isanti are invited to take part in Curious Creatures, which includes crafts, playtime and stories. This month snowmen will be featured at Mattson Park, which is located on the corner of 5th Ave. NW and Main Str. W in Isanti, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free to Isanti residents and $2 for non-residents. Registration is required; to register, For more information, click on www.cityofisanti.us/parks-recreation-culture/pages/events-family-programs.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
>COVID-19 vaccine clinic
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Isanti County Government Center, located at 555 18th Ave SW in Cambridge, from 9-10:30 a.m. for those ages 6 and older who wish to receive the Moderna Primary Series & Bivalent Boosters. Appointments are strongly encouraged; to register for an appointment, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/clinic/search Tip: enter 55008 for the zip code and select 5 miles for “search within.”
