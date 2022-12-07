Dec. 10-18
>Illuminate Isanti
Isanti’s brand new holiday lighting experience, Illuminate Isanti, will be held at Bluebird Park. Enjoy a field of festive lights as you stroll through this winter wonderland on an adventure to find Santa. Event hours are 5-10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday through Wednesday. Tickets are $12 general admission ages 13-older, $10 for military and seniors, $5 for youths ages 7-12 and free for children 6 and younger. Bluebird Park is located at 201 Isanti Parkway in Isanti.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Saturday, Dec. 10
>Frosty Candle Jar craft at North Branch
North Branch Area Library is hosting a Frosty Candle Jar crafting event starting at 1 p.m. All supplies will be provided for the event, which is recommended for ages 14 and up. After projects are completed, there will be Winter Bingo (for prizes) and hot cocoa. To register, go to ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Dec. 10
>Isanti VFW Christmas party
Isanti VFW Post 2735 and its auxiliary will host a Christmas party from 1-3 p.m. There will be a toy giveaway, ornament making, and a craft and bake sale at the VFW Post, which is located at 410 Railroad Ave S in Isanti. Corn dogs, refreshments and treat bags also will be available, as will photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. For more information, call 763-444-9787.
Saturday, Dec. 10
>Santa Day in Braham
Santa will be at the Braham Event Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children are welcome to visit and take photos with Santa. There also will be a Santa Shoppe, Kids Crafts, and live music at the Event Center, located at 655 8th St. SW in Braham. There also will be an optional breakfast for $8, with kids eating free with an adult meal.
Saturday, Dec. 10
>Christmas Concert with Jenni Thyng
South Isanti Baptist Church will host its Christmas concert featuring Jenni Thyng starting at 6 p.m. There also will be pie and coffee served following the concert. The church is located at 3367 County Road 5 in Isanti.
Saturday, Dec. 10
>Santa visits Almelund/Amador Town Hall
Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Almelund/Amador Town Hall, located at 37562 Park Trail in Almelund, from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or hot apple cider and sample Christmas goodies with your friends and neighbors while the kids visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Included in the festive activities is the Bake Sale/Bazaar fundraiser for the Amador Heritage Center. Don’t miss this old-fashioned community tradition that is fun for kids of all ages. And don’t forget your cameras!!
Sunday, Dec. 11
>Curious Creatures for Isanti Youth
Children ages 3-5 years old who live in Isanti are invited to take part in Curious Creatures, which includes crafts, playtime and stories. This month snowmen will be featured at Mattson Park, which is located on the corner of 5th Ave. NW and Main St. W in Isanti, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free to Isanti residents and $2 for non-residents. Registration is required; to register, For more information, click on www.cityofisanti.us/parks-recreation-culture/pages/events-family-programs.
Sunday, Dec. 11
>Monroe Crossing concert in Braham
It will be a Bluegrass Christmas when Monroe Crossing performs starting at 3 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, located at 655 8th St. SW in Braham. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at https://brahamcenter.org/shop?view=rokquickcart#rokquickcart or by calling 320-396-3177.
Sunday, Dec. 11
>East Central Grad Band concert
The East Central Grad Band will present a holiday concert starting at 2 p.m. at the Hardy Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. The concert is a holiday mix of classical and seasonal favorites. The concert is free and includes a special appearance by the Mora Brass Ensemble. Donations are always cheerfully accepted. For more information contact Lynn Wedlund, East Central Grad Band Director, at 763-689-4121.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.