Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Thursday, Dec. 1
>We R Able Holiday event
Neighberz will perform at We R Able’s Holiday event, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Ave. in North Branch. All are welcome, and donations are cheerfully accepted. For more information, call 320-358-3616.
Friday, Dec. 2
>Monroe Crossing at North Branch
It will be a Bluegrass Christmas when Monroe Crossing performs starting at 7 p.m. at the North Branch Area High School Auditorium, which is located at 38175 Grand Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
Friday, Dec. 2
>Common Ground Concert Series
Maygen and the Birdwatchers will perform starting at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Community, which is located at 404 Cypress St. N in Cambridge. Tickets are $17.50 in advance or $20 at the door; children ages 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets or learn more, go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68648.
Saturday, Dec. 3
>Live Nativity at Long Lake Lutheran
Long Lake Lutheran Church, located at 3921 227th Ave. NW in Isanti, will host a live nativity with performances every half hour from 4-7 p.m. There will be a special showing from 3-4 p.m. for those who need wheelchair assistance. The live nativity will also perform at the church’s Sunday worship on Sunday, Dec. 4. For more information, call 763-444-5315 or visit www.longlakeluth.org.
Saturday, Dec. 3
>Christmas for Kids at Christ Lutheran
Christ Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas event for kids ages 3-10 from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children will learn the story of Jesus’ birth, sing songs and decorate cookies. Lunch also will be served at noon. The church is located one mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95. For more information call 763-689-5333.
Saturday, Dec. 3
>North Branch Christmas Parade
The North Branch Christmas Parade and tree lighting begins at 5:40 p.m., and the tree lighting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Central Park. The parade route is available at https://northbranchchamber.com/event/christmas-parade/.
Saturday, Dec. 3
>Christmas Tea for Dolly & Me
The Isanti County Historical Society will offer crafts, stories and refreshments from 2-4 p.m. The event will be held at the Isanti County Historical Society’s Heritage Center, 33525 Flanders St. NE in Cambridge. Tickets are $12. To register, go to IsantiCountyHistory.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
>Curious Creatures for Isanti Youth
Children ages 3-5 years old who live in Isanti are invited to take part in Curious Creatures, which includes crafts, playtime and stories. This month snowmen will be featured at Mattson Park, which is located on the corner of 5th Ave. NW and Main Str. W in Isanti, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is free to Isanti residents and $2 for non-residents. Registration is required; to register, For more information, click on www.cityofisanti.us/parks-recreation-culture/pages/events-family-programs.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
>COVID-19 vaccine clinic
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Isanti County Government Center, located at 555 18th Ave SW in Cambridge, from 9-10:30 a.m. for those ages 6 and older who wish to receive the Moderna Primary Series & Bivalent Boosters. Appointments are strongly encouraged; to register for an appointment, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/clinic/search Tip: enter 55008 for the zip code and select 5 miles for “search within.”
Saturday, Dec. 10
>Frosty Candle Jar craft
North Branch Area Library is hosting a Frosty Candle Jar crafting event starting at 1 p.m. All supplies will be provided for the event, which is recommended for ages 14 and up. After projects are completed, there will be Winter Bingo (for prizes) and hot cocoa. To register, go to ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Dec. 10
>Isanti VFW Christmas party
Isanti VFW Post 2735 and its auxiliary will host a Christmas party from 1-3 p.m. There will be a toy giveaway, ornament making, and a craft and bake sale at the VFW Post, which is located at 410 Railroad Ave S in Isanti. Corn dogs, refreshments and treat bags also will be available, as will photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. For more information, call 763-444-9787.
