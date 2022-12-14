Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 15-18
>Illuminate Isanti
Isanti’s brand new holiday lighting experience, Illuminate Isanti, will be held at Bluebird Park. Enjoy a field of festive lights as you stroll through this winter wonderland on an adventure to find Santa. Event hours are 5-10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $12 general admission ages 13-older, $10 for military and seniors, $5 for youths ages 7-12 and free for children 6 and younger. Bluebird Park is located at 201 Isanti Parkway in Isanti.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Thursday-Friday, Dec. 15-16
>Piper’s Gift at Christ the King
St. Scholastica Academy will present its 2022 Christmas Play, Piper’s Gift at Christ the King Parish Hall in Cambridge. On Thursday, Dec. 15, it will be dinner and a play, with the starting at 5:30 p.m. and the play to follow. Dinner tickets, which cost $15 for adults and $10 for ages 5-12, must be purchased in advance by calling 612-275-7782. On Friday the free play will start at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
>Game Day at Rush City Library
The Rush City Library will host a giant game of the family classic Candyland from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The game will be available on a first-come, first-served basis; those waiting are invited to enjoy other games and activities at the library, which is located at 240 W. 4th Street. This event is recommended for ages 5 and up.
Sunday, Dec. 18
>Garms Family at North Isanti Baptist
The Garms Family will present their annual “Christmas Concert of Comfort & Joy” starting at 6 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge. There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be taken. Refreshments served. For info call 763-689-3576.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution (CSFD) will distribute food at the Isanti County Fair Grounds from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Please do not park on the streets near the fairgrounds, nor enter the fairground prior to 1 p.m. If you are registering for the first time this year, bring your picture ID and one current utility bill. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle are distributed, and they will be loaded in your trunk or hatch back of your vehicle.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
>Christmas Music at the library
The Rush City Public Library will offer an evening of Christmas carols and requests played by local musician Troy Heling and friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in with voice or instrument. The library is located at 240 W. 4th St. in Rush City.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
>Parkinson’s Support Group in Braham
Braham’s Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 905 Central Drive W, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This support group is open to those with Parkinson’s, caregivers, and anyone in the general public who is interested in learning more about the disease. There is no cost to attend. Please contact Lonnie Anderson at 612-423-1863 for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
>Sons of Norway Christmas party
Vennelag 1-546, Sons of Norway, will host its Christmas Party at the Lindstrom Community Center, 13292 Sylvan Avenue in Lindstrom, starting with a potluck at 6 p.m. The group also will be singing Christmas carols led by Rick Cedergren.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
>Storytime at Rush City Library
The Rush City Library will host a storytime for children ages 3-5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more with library staff and volunteers. This storytime program will take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month through February.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
>Lego Derby at Rush City Library
The Rush City Public Library will sponsor a Lego Derby, offering Lego bricks to create things that “Go!” and offering prizes for the winners. The event will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. at the library, located at 240 W. 4th St. in Rush City. The event is recommended for ages 6-12, and contestants are asked to leave personal Legos at home because all materials will be provided. For more information, call 320-358-3948.
