Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Thursday, Nov. 17
>Matt Goldman at ECRL Reads
Author Matt Goldman will discuss is book “Gone To Dust” at the Cambridge Library, which is located at 111 N. Dellwood Street, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.ecrlib.org.
Friday, Nov. 18
>Cambridge Curling open house
The Cambridge Curling Club will host an open house from 6-9 p.m. at its clubhouse, which is located at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. The event is open to the public, which is invited to learn more about the sport. Dakota Curling Supplies will be on hand for those who wish to purchase items before the season starts, and refreshments will be provided.
Saturday, Nov. 19
>Cambridge Snowflake Parade
The 25th Annual Lighted Snowflake Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. It will be preceded by the Community Chili Feed, which will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Center Mall. Registration forms for businesses and organizations wishing to enter the parade are available at www.north65chamber.com.
Sunday, Nov. 20
>Cash Bingo at KC Parish Hall
A cash bingo tournament will be held at the Knights of Columbus Parish Hall on Fern Street starting at 2 p.m. Pizza, popcorn and beverages will be available, with a free-will donation taken for the food. All proceeds from this event will benefit the council fund community as well as Parish projects.
Sunday, Nov. 20
>Rush City Christmas Caring Tree
Starting this day and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 8, there will be a tree decorated with gift tags from children in the Rush City School district. Select a tag, purchase a gift, and then bring it, unwrapped, to the Rush City Library by Saturday, Dec. 10. For more info, go to https://ecrlib.org/rush-city-mn-public-library/.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Braham’s Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 905 Central Drive W, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This support group is open to those with Parkinson’s, caregivers, and anyone in the general public who is interested in learning more about the disease. There is no cost to attend. Please contact Lonnie Anderson at 612-423-1863 for more information.
Thursday, Nov. 24
>Free Thanksgiving Meal Delivery
A free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, including turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, and more much, will be delivered at noon on Thanksgiving Day. Please register by Monday, Nov. 21 at noon to receive your meal. Contact Post-Haste Business Solutions at 651-237-1115 for more information.
Thursday, Nov. 24
>Cambridge Luth. Thanksgiving Meal
Cambridge Lutheran will host a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with takeout available starting at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome; reservations are appreciated but not required. There also are opportunities for volunteers. Send an email to info@cambridgelutheran.org, or call Dave and Dawn Severson at 763-689-4859 to request a takeout meal or volunteer.
